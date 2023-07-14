PLYMOUTH Argyle have had to make changes to their pre-season fixture schedule due to the Home Park pitch undergoing a resurface during the off-season.
It will not be ready to host the planned fixtures against Forest Green Rovers and Salford City on July 22 and July 25 respectively.
The fixture against Forest Green Rovers will continue to take place but will now occur behind-closed-doors at Harper's Park, while the Salford City game has been cancelled completely.
The Pilgrims have also added an additional fixture to the schedule in the shape of a game with a League One side which will take place tomorrow behind-closed-doors, and will not be open to supporters.
Steven Schumacher's side were due to play a behind-closed-doors game against an unnamed Premier League side, but this fixture will now replace this.
Director of football Neil Dewsnip commented: "Although it is disappointing that we will no longer have two fixtures in front of the Green Army ahead of the season, it is important to ensure the pitch is in a good place ahead of the Championship campaign."
Updated pre-season fixture list
Tomorrow - League One side (A) - Behind-closed-doors
Tuesday 18 July - Torquay United (A) - 7:30pm
Saturday 22 July - Forest Green Rovers (H) - Behind-closed-doors
Saturday 29 July - Swindon Town (A) - 3pm