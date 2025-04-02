St Piran Football League Premier Division East latest round-up
SALTASH United Reserves are in pole position to win the title following a six-point week.
A dramatic 2-1 victory over leaders Saltash Borough at Kimberley Stadium last Wednesday night was followed by a professional 2-0 success at North Petherwin on Saturday, which means they know six wins from their final seven games will be enough.
Against the Borough, Ryan Knight’s eighth minute header put the hosts in front before an own goal ten minutes before the break got the Saltmill-based visitors back on terms.
But United, who saw John Styring sent-off, won it in the second half via Karl Whitehead although it took a late penalty save from home keeper Alex Cooper to deny Borough a share of the spoils in front of a superb crowd of 234.
Three points at North Petherwin on Saturday were secured by Ben Waters and Rhys Connew.
Saltash Borough did bounce back from their midweek disappointment by eventually overpowering last year’s champions St Dominick Reserves.
After a goalless first half, Saltash took the lead four minutes after the break via George Soper although Blake Tancock soon equalised.
But once Dan Alford restored the lead on the hour further goals soon arrived through Shay McCarthy and Kieran Owen’s brace.
Foxhole Stars are nine points behind second with three games in-hand, and they can now focus on the league after losing 4-0 at Illogan Park in the Tracy Banfield Cup on Saturday.
The hosts scored twice in each half with Anton Oliver helping himself to a brace.
St Mawgan bounced back from their 4-1 defeat at Torpoint Athletic Reserves in midweek by easing to a 3-1 success at bottom side Launceston Reserves on Saturday.
At Torpoint, they fell behind inside a minute to Chris Westall, while promising teenager Joe Rapson slotted home a hat-trick.
St Austell Reserves edged a seven-goal thriller at their St Blazey counterparts in midweek with late goals from Jamie Gilbert and Brandon Wilson proving decisive.
Earlier on, first-teamer Ryan Downing scored twice (10) but the home side’s talented crop of youngsters were more than a match as Harley Deards (45), Harry Hambly (75) and Harry Blows (85) netted in front of a superb crowd of 150.
St Blazey were also beaten 3-1 at Torpoint on Saturday.
Daniel Carr got a 82nd minute consolation for the Green and Blacks after Jude Harris (47), Chris Westall (50) and Harry Thomson (70) had put the Point well clear.
St Austell sit five points ahead of second bottom Gunnislake, who were beaten 1-0 by visiting Millbrook, and eight ahead of Launceston.
First-team striker Lee Robinson got the Brook goal.
Josh Chidley got Launceston’s goal against St Mawgan.
Altarnun’s ascent towards mid-table continued following a four-point week.
Oliver Wetherall gave them a point at Callington Town Reserves in midweek after James Brenton had put Cally in front, before a remarkable 4-3 victory at Polperro on Saturday.
Goals from Josh Kingdon (15) and Kieran Lane (22) gave the Nuns a healthy cushion before Sam Lane scored either side of the break (40 and 47) to level it up.
Kieran Lane’s second had Altarnun back ahead on 65 minutes, but David Gilbert (70) soon equalised.
But Brandon Ambrose’s late winner moved the Nuns up to 11th, nine points clear of trouble.
North Petherwin won 2-1 at Sticker Reserves on Tuesday night.
Kevin Hatch put the Badgers in front on 21 minutes before the lead was doubled by Ryan Hancock eight minutes into the second half.
Sticker replied five minutes later through Jack Walker, but the points headed back to North Cornwall.