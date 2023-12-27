A POWERFUL header from Ben Adelsbury gave Truro City a fully deserved 1-0 victory away at Torquay United on Boxing Day.
The defender’s first goal of the season after only 18 minutes proved to be enough to give Paul Wotton’s men their fifth victory in six matches.
City particularly impressed in the opening 45 minutes in front of a massive crowd of 3.764.
The two sides meet again at Bolitho Park on Saturday, with a 3pm kick-off.
Truro are now in 16th place in the Vanarama National League South table, seven points off the play-off zone but with games in hand.