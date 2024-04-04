OF the 11 games that were due to go ahead last night in the South West Peninsula League Premier West and St Piran League east divisions, only three did, but there was plenty of drama.
Games at Launceston, Liskeard Athletic and Truro City Reserves fell foul of the weather in SWPL Premier West, as did champions-elect St Dominick’s clash at Millbrook Reserves in the St Piran League Premier Division East division.
A waterlogged pitch at Wadebridge Town also put pay to their reserve team’s home clash with Boscastle in Division One East, but there was action at Blaise Park as St Blazey Reserves thrashed St Columb Major 6-0.
The Green and Blacks were 3-0 up early on through Ross Willcock (5) and Preston Russon (12 and 21), before Jack Ratcliffe made it four on 33 minutes.
Harry Hambly made it 5-0 six minutes after the restart before Jack Swiggs rounded off the scoring just after the hour.
Postponements at Bodmin Town Reserves, Lifton and Saltash United Thirds meant there was no action in Division Two East, while Week St Mary’s trip to St Cleer to take on Liskeard Athletic Thirds was also washed out in the league below.
However, the big match of the night was at Lanreath as the hosts took on Bude Town Reserves in a huge clash for the race for the Division Three East title.
By the end neither side had many any ground in a superb contest that saw six goals and the visitors lead 2-0 at the break.
Lanreath scored through Tyler Collins on the hour and Callum McGhee after 72 and 80 minutes, with the Seasiders responding through Jago Tweitman, Finn Reeve and Steve Box.
It means Bude know that if they win their remaining seven games they will be crowned champions as Lanreath are 15 points adrift with four games in-hand.