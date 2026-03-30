Saturday, March 28 - Football
National League: Brackley Tn 0 Tamworth 1, Braintree Tn 1 Carlisle Utd 2, Eastleigh 2 Forest Green Rov 4, Gateshead 2 Yeovil Tn 1, Halifax Tn 1 Scunthorpe Utd 2, Morecambe 0 Aldershot Tn 2, Solihull Moors 1 Altrincham 0, Sutton Utd 1 Rochdale 2, Truro City 0 Boreham Wood 0, York City 1 Woking 0.
Southern League, Division One South: Bideford 3 Willand Rov 1, Bishops Cleeve 1 Mousehole 2, Bristol Manor Farm 0 Sporting Club Inkberrow 0, Brixham 0 Westbury Utd 2, Falmouth Tn 1 Larkhall Ath 1, Frome Tn 2 Didcot Tn 0, Malvern Tn 3 Exmouth Tn 1, Melksham Tn 0 Bashley 2, Portishead Tn 3 Shaftesbury 0, Swindon Supermarine 1 Hartpury 2, Winchester City 6 Tavistock 1.
Western League, Premier Division: Barnstaple Tn 3 Shepton Mallet 1, Brislington 1 Torpoint Ath 2, Buckland Ath 0 Oldland Abbotonians 0, Helston Ath 4 Bradford Tn 1, Ivybridge Tn 3 Paulton Rov 3, Sidmouth Tn 4 Newquay 2, Street 0 St Blazey 0, Wellington 1 Saltash Utd 1.
SWPL, Premier West: Dobwalls 1 Millbrook 2, Holsworthy 3 Callington Tn 1, Liskeard Ath 1 Penzance 1, St Day 0 Falmouth Tn 1, Wadebridge Tn 1 Wendron Utd 3.
St Piran League, Premier Division East: Callington Tn 2 Altarnun 5, Foxhole Stars 3 Gunnislake 2, Looe Tn 4 Kilkhampton 1, Polperro 3 Millbrook 1, St Austell 2 Torpoint Ath 1, St Blazey 8 Bodmin Tn 0, St Mawgan 3 North Petherwin 0.
Premier Division West: Ludgvan 1 Hayle 2, Pendeen Rov 3 Porthleven 0, Redruth Utd 1 Illogan RBL 2, St Ives Tn 1 Mullion 6, St Just 4 Wendron Utd 0.
Division One East: Lifton 2 St Stephen 3, Newquay 2 St Teath 2, St Breward 0 Saltash Utd 5, St Dominick 3 Liskeard Ath 6, St Newlyn East 1 Pensilva 1.
Division One West: Camborne SoM 0 Mawnan 0, Falmouth Utd 3 Dropship 4, Newlyn Non-Ath 3 Holman 0, Penzance 2 Illogan RBL 0, Probus 0 Wendron Utd 1, Troon 1 RNAS Culdrose 1, West Cornwall 6 Hayle 2.
Division Two East: Calstock 1 Mevagissey 4, Gerrans & St Mawes 3 Lostwithiel 0, Gorran 3 Roche 0, St Dennis 3 Biscovey 0, Tregony 4 Bude Tn 1, Week St Mary 0 Lanreath 2.
Division Two West: Frogpool & Cusgarne 1 Lizard Argyle 3, Goonhavern Ath 3 Falmouth DC 0, Lanner 0 Pendeen Rov 2, Perranwell 2 St Buryan 1, St Agnes 2 St Ives Mariners 2.
Division Three East: Boscastle 2 Padstow Utd 2, Kilkhampton 2 Newquay 0, North Petherwin 7 Delabole Utd 1, St Teath 6 Indian Queens 1.
Division Three West: Carharrack 0 Constantine 4, Holman 4 Perranporth 1, Mawgan 5 Probus 3, Penryn Ath 0 Stithians 2, RNAS Culdrose 0 Dropship 6, St Keverne 1 Mullion 1.
Division Four East: Bodmin Dragons 8 St Blazey 1, Lostwithiel 4 St Minver 2, St Neot 2 St Columb Major 8.
Division Four West: Falmouth Ath 0 Helston Ath OB 5, Lizard Argyle 6 Dropship 0, Tremough 3 St Day 0, Wendron Utd 1 Newlyn Non-Ath 4.
Sunday, March 29 - Football
SW Regional Women’s League: Bishops Lydeard 1 Pucklechurch Sports 1, Saltash Utd 1 Forest Green Rov 4.
Cornwall’s Women’s League, Premier Division: Bodmin 4 Kilkhampton 0, Sticker 6 St Dennis 1.
Division One: Lanner 0 Callington Tn 4.
Division Two: Charlestown 1 Biscovey 0, Falmouth 0 Porthleven 13, Launceston 0 St Buryan 10.
Saturday, March 28 - Rugby
Championship: Ampthill 62 Richmond 14, Caldy 19 Ealing Trailfinders 21, Cambridge 21 Bedford Blues 50, Cornish Pirates 7 Worcester 29, London Scottish 29 Coventry 54.
Regional One South West: Brixham 27 St Austell 21, Chew Valley 21 Royal Wootton Bassett 66, Devonport Services 65 Marlborough 32, Exmouth 48 Launceston 10, Lydney 47 Sidmouth 7, Topsham v Matson - H/W.
Regional Two South West: Crediton 47 Cullompton 23, North Petherton 31 Winscombe 14, Ivybridge v Wellington - H/W, Okehampton 36 Wadebridge Camels 24, Teignmouth 34 Penzance-Newlyn 24, Tiverton 27 Weston-super-Mare 34.
Counties One Western West: Kingsbridge 19 Torquay 24, Newton Abbot 45 Paignton 31, Penryn 29 Truro 20, Saltash 39 Redruth 24, St Ives 10 Barnstaple 14, Wiveliscombe 69 Plymstock Oaks 14.
Counties Two Cornwall: Bude 27 Perranporth 0, Falmouth 17 Camborne 32, Newquay Hornets 62 Launceston 7, St Austell 18 Liskeard-Looe 12, St Just 17 Helston 28, Wadebridge Camels 90 Bodmin 5.
Counties Three Cornwall: Camborne SoM 81 Saltash 43.
Sunday, March 29 - Rugby
Championship: Nottingham 19 Chinnor 26.
Women’s Championship South West Two: Cheltenham Tigers 26 Guildford Gazelles 38, Havant 41 Reading Abbey 17, Launceston 0 Ivybridge 38, Newbury 92 Cullompton 10.
Women’s NC One South West (West): Avonmouth 0 Hornets 68, Dings Crusaders 10 Penryn 27, Winscombe 26 Crediton 29, Yeovil 10 Okehampton 31.
Women’s NC Two South West (West): Cullompton 22 Bude 22, Devonport Services 37 Exeter Saracens 14, Helston 0 Truro 79, Paignton 67 Bideford 15, Topsham Tempest 29 Newton Abbot 5.
Women’s NC Three South West (West): Kingsbridge v Plymouth Argaum - H/W, St Austell 12 Saltash 10.
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