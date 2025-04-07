Saturday, April 5 - Football
National League, South Division:
Boreham Wood 3 Salisbury City 0, Chippenham Tn 0 Chelmsford City 1, Eastbourne Borough 4 Weymouth 1, Hampton & Richmond 0 Bath City 5, Hemel Hempstead Tn 1 Enfield Tn 1, Slough Tn 3 Aveley 0, St Albans City 1 Dorking Wanderers 1, Tonbridge Angels 1 Farnborough 4, Torquay Utd 1 Chesham Utd 2, Welling Utd 0 Hornchurch 0, Weston-super-Mare 3 Maidstone Utd 0, Worthing 1 Truro City 2.
Southern League, Division One South:
Bemerton Heath’ 0 Falmouth Tn 1, Bideford 2 Didcot Tn 1, Bishops Cleeve 3 Shaftesbury 1, Bristol Manor Farm 3 Larkhall Ath 2, Cinderford Tn 0 Willand Rov 2, Evesham Utd 0 Exmouth Tn 0, Helston Ath 0 Yate Tn 2, Malvern Tn 3 Thatcham Tn 0, Melksham Tn 0 Cribbs 1, Mousehole 1 Bashley 1, Westbury Utd 2 Tavistock 2.
Western League, Premier Division:
Barnstaple Tn 3 Street 4, Brislington 1 Bridgwater Utd 0, Ilfracombe Tn 0 Clevedon Tn 3, Nailsea & Tickenham 2 Ivybridge Tn 0, Shepton Mallet 0 Buckland Ath 1, St Austell 1 Oldland Abbotonians 1, St Blazey 1 Portishead Tn 3, Wellington 1 Saltash Utd 1, Welton Rov 0 Brixham 3.
SWPL, Premier West:
Dobwalls 0 Bude Tn 0, Holsworthy 1 Wendron Utd 0, Liskeard Ath 3 Penzance 1, Sticker 0 Newquay 0, Truro City 0 Bodmin Tn 1, Wadebridge Tn 1 Callington Tn 3.
St Piran League, Premier East:
Altarnun 0 Saltash Utd 4, Callington Tn 1 Foxhole Stars 2, Gunnislake 3 Torpoint Ath 0, Launceston 5 St Austell 2, St Mawgan 2 Millbrook 1.
Premier West:
Illogan RBL 5 Mullion 2, Perranwell 2 Falmouth Tn 4, Praze-an-Beeble 0 St Just 3, Redruth Utd 0 Pendeen Rov 7, Wendron Utd 0 Porthleven 6.
Division One East:
Boscastle 6 St Teath 0, Kilkhampton 6 St Breward 1, Nanpean Rov 0 Pensilva 1, Newquay 2 Lifton 2, Torpoint Ath v St Minver - H/W.
Division One West:
Mawnan 4 Threemilestone 0, Porthleven 2 Wendron Utd 1, St Day 1 Ludgvan 2, St Ives Tn 4 Penzance 0, Troon 4 Illogan RBL 0.
Division Two East:
Bodmin Tn 7 St Dennis 2, Calstock 2 Bude Tn 7, Gerrans & St Mawes Utd v Lanreath - H/W, Saltash Utd 5 Mevagissey 0.
Division Two West:
Frogpool & Cusgarne 2 Lizard Argyle 2, Holman SC 0 Falmouth Utd 2, Lanner 2 Dropship 2, Probus 2 St Buryan 2.
Division Three East:
Biscovey 5 Indian Queens 2, Looe Tn 0 St Mawgan 3, North Petherwin 2 St Dominick 2, Week St Mary 3 St Merryn 0.
Division Three West:
Carharrack 3 St Erme & Godolphin 2, Falmouth DC 5 Goonhavern Ath 2, Pendeen Rov 1 St Ives Mariners 1, St Day 3 St Keverne 3.
Division Four East:
Grampound 3 Gerrans & St Mawes Utd 1, Lifton 0 Padstow Utd 3, Lostwithiel 3 St Neot 3, Newquay 5 Kilkhampton 0, Pensilva 4 North Hill 0, St Teath 0 Launceston 2.
Division Four West:
Dropship 0 Holman SC 1, Falmouth Ath 3 Mawgan 2, Goonhavern Ath 5 Storm 0, Lizard Argyle 3 Newlyn Non-Ath 1, Wendron Utd 1 Probus 1.
Sunday, April 6 - Football
SW Regional Womens League, Premier Division:
Forest Green Rov 3 Sherborne Tn 0, Poole Tn 1 Frampton Rangers 2.
Division One South:
Plympton 1 Weston-super-Mare 2, Sticker v Helston Ath - Post, Weymouth 1 Saltash Utd 2.
Cornwall Women’s League, Premier Division:
FXSU v Mousehole - A/W, Saltash Borough 11 Redruth Utd 0, St Dennis 2 St Agnes 6.
Division One:
Biscovey 0 Callington Tn 1, Ludgvan 1 Lanner 1, Newquay 12 Penryn 0, Wendron Utd 6 Padstow Utd 1.
Division Two:
Charlestown 1 Dropship 4, St Agnes 7 Big Shots Saints 0.
Masons Kings League Cup:
Bodmin 0 Kilkhampton 1.
Saturday, April 5 - Rugby
Championship:
Ampthill 17 Ealing Trailfinders 53, Coventry 49 Caldy 31, Doncaster 41 Bedford Blues 32, Hartpury 17 Chinnor 17.
National League Two West:
Cinderford 61 Bournville 24, Clifton 41 Camborne 26, Devonport Services 34 Hornets 41, Hinckley 57 Old Redcliffians 26, Luctonians 61 Exeter Uni 26, Macclesfield 42 Loughborough 47, Redruth 29 Taunton Titans 27.
Regional One South West:
Barnstaple 36 St Austell 26, Brixham 87 Launceston 14, Chew Valley 43 Royal Wootton Bassett 19, Exmouth 38 Sidmouth 27, Ivybridge 14 Matson 43, Marlborough 36 Lydney 25.
Regional Two South West:
Crediton 25 Truro 10, Cullompton 28 Wellington 26, Newton Abbot 17 Tiverton 55, Okehampton 40 Topsham 52, Wadebridge Camels 43 North Petherton 19, Winscombe 17 Teignmouth 22.
Counties One Tribute Western West:
Bideford 27 Paignton 66, Bude 45 St Ives 39, Penryn 24 Wiveliscombe 15, Pirates Amateurs 29 Barnstaple 14, Plymstock Albion Oaks 66 Tavistock 14.
Counties 2 Tribute Cornwall:
Falmouth 64 Wadebridge Camels 15, Helston v Liskeard-Looe - H/W, Perranporth 25 Newquay Hornets 24, Saltash v St Just - H/W, St Austell 37 Hayle 12.
Counties 3 Tribute Cornwall:
Roseland 34 St Ives 14, St Agnes v Camborne SoM - H/W.
Women’s NC 2 South West (West):
Bude 48 Helston 15.
Women’s NC 3 South West (West):
Totnes 0 Truro 86.
Sunday, April 6 - Rugby
Championship:
Cornish Pirates 64 Cambridge 35.
Women’s NC 1 South West (West):
Crediton 45 Penryn 19, Newton Abbot 14 Launceston 39.
Women’s NC 3 South West (West):
Paignton 35 Camborne 3.