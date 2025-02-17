Football - Saturday, February 15
National League, South Division:
Aveley 1 Weston-super-Mare 2, Bath City 0 St Albans City 1, Boreham Wood 3 Eastbourne Borough 0, Chesham Utd 1 Enfield Tn 3, Farnborough 3 Weymouth 0, Hampton & Richmond 1 Chippenham Tn 2, Hemel Hempstead Tn 0 Maidstone Utd 0, Salisbury 1 Chelmsford City 3, Slough Tn 4 Worthing 0, Tonbridge Angels 0 Truro City 1, Torquay Utd 2 Hornchurch 1, Welling Utd 0 Dorking Wanderers 1.
Southern League, Division One South:
Bemerton Heath 7 Bristol Manor Farm 0, Cinderford Tn v Bishops Cleeve - Post, Cribbs v Bideford - Post, Exmouth Tn 3 Bashley 0, Falmouth Tn v Helston Ath - Post, Malvern Tn 1 Evesham Utd 0, Melksham Tn 2 Larkhall Ath 1, Tavistock 0 Mousehole 0, Thatcham Tn 1 Yate Tn 3, Westbury Utd 2 Didcot Tn 2, Willand Rov v Shaftesbury - Post.
Western League, Premier Division:
Barnstaple Tn v Street - Post, Buckland Ath v Nailsea & Tickenham - Post, Ilfracombe Tn v Brixham - Post, Ivybridge Tn v Wellington - Post, Portishead Tn 3 St Austell 1, Saltash Utd 2 Paulton Rov 1, Shepton Mallet v Bridgwater Utd - Post, St Blazey 0 Brislington 1, Torpoint Ath 3 Clevedon Tn 2.
SWPL, Premier West:
Bodmin Tn v Launceston - Post, Holsworthy v Bude Tn - Post, Liskeard Ath v Camelford - Post, Millbrook 2 Sticker 2, Truro City v Callington Tn - Post, Wendron Utd v Dobwalls - Post.
Walter C Parson League Cup:
Penzance 3 Torridgeside 2.
St Piran League, Premier East:
Gunnislake v North Petherwin, Launceston v Sticker, Polperro v Millbrook; All games postponed.
Premier West:
Helston Ath v Mousehole - Post, Pendeen Rov 8 Penryn Ath 1, St Agnes v Mullion - Post, St Just 6 Praze-an-Beeble 3.
Division One East:
Nanpean Rov 5 Lifton 0, Pensilva 1 Liskeard Ath 0, St Breward 0 St Stephen 1, St Newlyn East 8 Roche 0, St Teath 0 Torpoint Ath 2, Wadebridge Tn v Boscastle - Post.
Division One West:
Hayle 0 Illogan RBL 7, Mawnan 7 Penzance 1, Porthleven v Wendron Utd - Post, St Ives Tn 0 Camborne SoM 0, Threemilestone v Ludgvan - Post, West Cornwall 4 Troon 2.
Division Two East:
Bude Tn v Mevagissey - Post, Lanreath 0 Calstock 9, Saltash Utd 2 Gerrans & St Mawes Utd 1.
Division Two West:
Dropship 6 Mawnan 0, Falmouth Utd 3 St Agnes 1, Frogpool & Cusgarne v Probus - Post, Holman SC 2 St Buryan 3, Lizard Argyle v Perranwell - Post, Newlyn Non-Ath 10 Constantine 0, Stithians v Lanner - Post.
Division Three East:
Boscastle v St Mawgan - Post, Looe Tn 1 Week St Mary 1, North Petherwin 6 Indian Queens 2, St Dominick v St Merryn - Post, Tregony 3 Biscovey 1.
Division Three West:
Carharrack v Goonhavern Ath - Post, Mullion 1 Perranporth 1, Penryn Ath v Pendeen Rov - Post, St Day v St Just - Post, St Erme & Godolphin 4 St Ives Mariners 1, St Keverne v Falmouth DC - Post.
Division Four East:
Gerrans & St Mawes Utd v Newquay - Post, Launceston 5 Kilkhampton 2, Lifton 1 Pensilva 1, Lostwithiel v Grampound - Post, North Hill 2 St Blazey 2, Padstow Utd 5 St Neot 1.
Division Four West:
Falmouth Ath v Troon - Post, Goonhavern Ath 1 Chacewater 4, Mawgan v Wendron Utd - Post, Probus v Lizard Argyle - Post, Speak Out Utd 0 Dropship 5, Storm v Newlyn Non-Ath - Post.
Cornwall Intermediate Cup, Quarter-Final:
Newquay 2 Hayle 0, Perranwell v Kilkhampton - Post, St Minver v Torpoint Ath - Post.
Tracy Banfield Cup:
Callington Tn 4 Falmouth Tn 6, Illogan RBL v Foxhole Stars - Post, St Mawgan v Saltash Utd - Post.
Football - Sunday, February 9
SW Regional Womens League, Premier Division:
AEK Boco 4 Bishops Lydeard 1, Poole Tn 1 Sherborne Tn 2, St Austell 1 Ilminster Tn 2.
Division One South:
Yeovil Tn v Weymouth - Post.
Cornwall Women's League Cup:
Bodmin 5 Saltash Borough 2, Helston Ath 3 Sticker 0, Saltash Utd v Ludgvan - H/W, St Agnes v Biscovey - H/W.
Cornwall Women's League, Premier Division:
RNAS Culdrose 1 Mousehole 1, St Dennis v FXSU - Post, Wadebridge Tn v Redruth Utd - Post.
Division One:
Callington Tn 4 Padstow Utd 1, Kilkhampton v Penryn - H/W.
Division Two:
Troon 1 St Agnes 4.
Division Two Cup:
Redruth Utd v Charlestown - H/W.
Rugby - Saturday, February 15
Premiership Rugby Cup, Group Stage:
Cornish Pirates 43 Hartpury 7.
National League Two West:
Camborne 52 Bournville 5, Devonport Services 28 Hinckley 22, Hornets 45 Exeter Uni 22, Loughborough 34 Old Redcliffians 7, Macclesfield 19 Clifton 25, Redruth 17 Cinderford 10, Taunton Titans 36 Luctonians 25.
Regional One South West:
Barnstaple 26 Matson 12, Brixham 22 Lydney 12, Chew Valley 22 Marlborough 5, Exmouth 71 Ivybridge 7, Launceston 19 Sidmouth 41, St Austell 19 Royal Wootton Bassett 27.
Regional Two South West:
Crediton 18 Topsham 17, Cullompton 28 Teignmouth 10, Newton Abbot 17 Winscombe 52, Truro 17 Tiverton 29, Wadebridge Camels 36 Okehampton 21, Wellington 17 North Petherton 25.
Counties One Tribute Western West:
Bideford 12 Barnstaple 14, Bude 38 Penryn 34, Paington v St Ives - Abandoned, Plymstock Albion Oaks 43 Wiveliscombe 13, Tavistock 17 Kingsbridge 58.
Counties 2 Tribute Cornwall:
Bodmin 29 Liskeard-Looe 24, Falmouth 31 St Austell 26, Perranporth 7 Helston 36, Saltash 111 Hayle 0, St Just 12 Newquay Hornets 50.
Counties 3 Tribute Cornwall:
Launceston 45 Roseland 22, Saltash v Illogan Park – H/W, St Just 31 Camborne SoM 28.
Rugby - Sunday, February 16
Women’s NC 1 South West (West):
Hornets 54 Crediton 19, Launceston 21 Bath United 7.
Women’s NC 3 South West (West):
Paington v Teignmouth - H/W, Totnes v Withycombe - Post.