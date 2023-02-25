Football
Saturday, February 25
Toolstation Western League, Premier Division (3pm unless stated): Barnstaple Town v Keynsham Town (2pm), Bridgwater United v Ashton and Backwell United, Buckland Athletic v Mousehole, Cadbury Heath v Falmouth Town, Ilfracombe Town v Torpoint Athletic, Millbrook v Welton Rovers, Shepton Mallet v Clevedon Town, Sherborne Town v Helston Athletic, Wellington v Street.
SWPL Premier East (3pm): Bovey Tracey v Honiton Town, Bridport v Holsworthy, Brixham v Elmore, Cullompton Rangers v Sidmouth Town, Dartmouth v Crediton United, Ivybridge Town v Teignmouth, Newton Abbot Spurs v Torrington, Okehampton Argyle v Axminster Town, Torridgeside v Elburton Villa.
SWPL Premier West (3pm): Launceston v Camelford, Liskeard Athletic v Bude Town, Newquay v Callington Town, Penzance v Wendron United, St Blazey v Mullion, St Dennis v St Austell.
St Piran League East (2.30pm): Callington Town Res v St Mawgan, Polperro v Launceston Res, St Austell Res v Saltash United Res, Sticker Res v St Dominick, Torpoint Athletic Res v Altarnun.
East Cornwall Premier League (2.30pm): Nanpean Rovers v St Blazey Res, North Petherwin v St Dennis Res, St Columb Major v Looe Town, St Minver v Torpoint Athletic Thirds, St Teath v Foxhole Stars, Wadebridge Town Res v Roche.
Duchy League, Premier Division (2.30pm): Bodmin Town Seconds v St Merryn, Gorran v Dobwalls Res, Mevagissey v Lanivet Inn, Polzeath v Lifton, Southgate Seniors v Saltash United Thirds, St Breward v Lostwithiel, St Dominick Res v Boscastle. Division One (2.30pm): Foxhole Stars Res v North Petherwin Res, Gunnislake Res v St Cleer, Looe Town v Boscastle Res, St Mawgan Res v Pensilva. Division Two (2.30pm): Bodmin Dragons v Lanreath, Bude Town Res v Delabole and Tintagel United, Castle Loyale v North Hill, Grampound v St Eval Spitfires, Lostwithiel Res v Indian Queens.
North Devon League, Premier Division (2.30pm): Appledore Lions v Chittlehampton, Bradworthy v Boca Seniors, Combe Martin v Shamwickshire Rovers, Eastside v Hartland Clovelly, Kilkhampton v North Molton Res, Park United v Braunton Res. Senior Division (2.30pm): Appledore Res v Torridgeside Res, Barum United v Woolsery, Holsworthy Res v Braunton Thirds, Sandymere Blues v Fremington Res, Shebbear United v Ilfracombe Town Res. Intermediate Two (2.30pm): Hartland Clovelly Thirds v Bideford AFC Thirds, Kingsley Park v Langtree Lions, Northam Lions Res v High Bickington, Shamwickshire Rovers v Bridgerule.
Devon and Exeter League, Division Three (3pm): Bampton v Halwill.
Sunday, February 26
South West Regional Women’s League, Premier Division (2pm): Bishop's Lydeard v Bristol Rovers, Ilminster Town v Poole Town, Royal Wootton Bassett Town v Liskeard Athletic, Torquay United v Forest Green Rovers, Warminster Town v Sherborne Town.
Western Division (2pm): Bideford v Sticker, Feniton v Budleigh Salterton, Marine Academy Plymouth v Saltash United.
Cornwall Women’s League, Division One (2pm): Foxhole Stars v FXSU, Mousehole v Bodmin.
Division Two (2pm): Redruth United v Wendron United, St Agnes v Callington Town.
Cornwall Women’s League, Supplementary Cup, quarter-finals: Padstow United v Charlestown, Saltash Borough v Bude Town (2.30pm).
Rugby Union
Saturday, February 25
Guinness Six Nations: Italy v Ireland (2.15pm), Wales v England (4.45pm).
National League One (3pm): Plymouth Albion v Bishop’s Stortford, Taunton Titans v Hull.
National League Two, West (2pm unless stated): Barnstaple v Bournville RFC, Exeter University v Newport, Redruth v Old Redcliffians (2.30pm).
Regional One South West: Brixham v Exmouth, Okehampton v Launceston, Old Centralians v Drybrook, Weston-super-Mare v Lydney.
Regional Two South West: Chard v Crediton, Sidmouth v Truro, Wellington v St Austell.
Counties One Western West: Bideford v Falmouth, Kingsbridge v Tiverton, Paignton v Topsham, Penryn v Bude, Wiveliscombe v Cullompton.
Counties Two Cornwall: Camborne School of Mines v Redruth II, Helston v Bodmin, Saltash home walkover v Illogan Park.
Counties Three Cornwall: Bude II v Lankelly-Fowey, Launceston Castles home walkover v St Agnes.
Sunday, February 26
Guinness Six Nations (3pm): France v Scotland.
Gallagher English Premiership (1pm): Exeter Chiefs v Sale.
Women’s NC 2 South West (West): Bideford v Totnes, Bude v Withycombe, Launceston v Camborne.