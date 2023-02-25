Counties Two Cornwall: Camborne School of Mines v Redruth II, Helston v Bodmin, Saltash home walkover v Illogan Park.

Regional One South West: Brixham v Exmouth, Okehampton v Launceston, Old Centralians v Drybrook, Weston-super-Mare v Lydney.

National League Two, West (2pm unless stated): Barnstaple v Bournville RFC, Exeter University v Newport, Redruth v Old Redcliffians (2.30pm).

Devon and Exeter League, Division Three (3pm): Bampton v Halwill.

Duchy League, Premier Division (2.30pm): Bodmin Town Seconds v St Merryn, Gorran v Dobwalls Res, Mevagissey v Lanivet Inn, Polzeath v Lifton, Southgate Seniors v Saltash United Thirds, St Breward v Lostwithiel, St Dominick Res v Boscastle. Division One (2.30pm): Foxhole Stars Res v North Petherwin Res, Gunnislake Res v St Cleer, Looe Town v Boscastle Res, St Mawgan Res v Pensilva. Division Two (2.30pm): Bodmin Dragons v Lanreath, Bude Town Res v Delabole and Tintagel United, Castle Loyale v North Hill, Grampound v St Eval Spitfires, Lostwithiel Res v Indian Queens.

Toolstation Western League, Premier Division (3pm unless stated): Barnstaple Town v Keynsham Town (2pm), Bridgwater United v Ashton and Backwell United, Buckland Athletic v Mousehole, Cadbury Heath v Falmouth Town, Ilfracombe Town v Torpoint Athletic, Millbrook v Welton Rovers, Shepton Mallet v Clevedon Town, Sherborne Town v Helston Athletic, Wellington v Street.

