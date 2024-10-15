SUNDAY, October 13 saw five local bowlers took part in the first Short Mat Super Rinks event at Solihull Indoor Bowling Club.
The event brought together the current England squad and a number of bowlers from across the country to make up the four squads of 18 bowlers.
Karen Watson (Saltash) and Chris Page (Duloe) were included in the Bears team which finished the day top with four points and +22 shots.
No local bowlers featured in the second-placed Sharks team who finished with 4 points and 0 shots.
Peter Hore (Holmans) was part of the third-placed Wolves team who finished with two points and -9 shots, while Nigel Nicholls (Newlyn Trinity) and Luke Jolly (Holmans) were part of the Eagles team who finished with 2 points -13 shots.
The second event will take place on January 26 at the Dorset Bowls Resort.