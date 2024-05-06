Cornwall Cricket League Division Three East round-up – Saturday, May 8
RELEGATED Luckett made it two wins from two as they eventually beat a stubborn Tideford outfit by 20 runs at the Port Eliot Estate Ground.
Tideford’s seamers tend to thrive in early-season conditions and Luckett eventually scrambled to 158-9 from their 45 overs, helped by a final wicket partnership of 38 involving Dan Pearce (22).
But Luckett’s attack is also similar and Tideford were unable to get close, eventually finishing 20 short despite Chris Anderson, who had earlier taken 3-29, making 51. Mark Southcott had the superb figures of 3-6 from nine overs.
Boconnoc started with a comfortable success over Roche Seconds at Deer Park.
Rob Foot won the toss and although openers Rhys Morgans (45) and Jamie Coates (29) struggled to score initially, their partnership of 70 created a platform for Gary Spencer 21 and John Niblett (50no) to help them reach a competitive 197-6. Archie Green (1-24) and Martyn Trudgeon (0-27) were particularly frugal.
Anything under 200 at Boconnoc is usually gettable, but Colum Taylor’s spell of 5-17 from nine overs put pay to that.
And with Niblett (2-23) and John Thurston (2-19) providing the back-up, the visitors were dismissed for just 122 despite George Oakley smashing 32 from just 16 deliveries.
St Austell Thirds finished third last year and they made it two wins from two, both after dismissing their opponents for less than 100.
This week it was promoted Liskeard that struggled against the Saints attack as they mustered just 98 all out.
To Liskeard’s credit their bowlers put in a superb effort to make the Saints bat nearly 42 overs, but with no scoreboard pressure, could afford to take their time as they eventually got it done by seven wickets.
Grampound Road Seconds were extremely short for their clash with their Newquay counterparts with both the third and fourth teams conceding.
However, ‘the Road’ did superbly to beat Newquay by six wickets.
Newquay batted first, making 191 all out a total boosted by 55 extras.
Opener Reuben Bartley made a steady 45 and Matt Hartnett a quickfire 37 as the Road’s six-person attack stuck to the task.
Adam Tythcott claimed 3-33 from eight overs with Thomas Wright, Ian Dean and Freddie Matthews also contributing well.
The chase was slow to start with, but once Ashley Gilder, Stephen Matthews and Freddie Matthews came to the crease, the momentum changed.
While Gilder batted patiently for an unbeaten 67 from 102 balls, Matthews Snr (24 off 17) and Freddie Matthews (50 off 52) timed the chase to perfection.
Alfie Rhodes took 2-23.
The matches between Callington Thirds and Launceston and Werrington Thirds and Saltash St Stephens were cancelled earlier in the week due to the wet ground conditions.