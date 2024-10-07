CORNWALL SENIOR CUP FIRST-ROUND (WEDNESDAY)
Camelford 1 Callington Town 3
CALLINGTON Town eased into the second round of the Cornwall Senior Cup on Wednesday night with a comfortable 3-1 success at SWPL Premier West rivals Camelford.
Cally were looking to bounce back from their defeat at Penzance and started well, pinning the hosts into their half for long spells.
They took the lead on 32 minutes when a superb run from Kieran Ryall saw him cross to the back post where Kieran Prescott made no mistake.
Camelford had their moments with the pace of Kenan Nicholas and Shae Cardiff an outlet, but the final ball was lacking, as was the case three times in the first ten minutes of the second half.
Cally then doubled their lead as the hosts lost possession when trying to play out from the back, and it ended with Kevin McCallion beating debutant teenager keeper Ryelee Deignan.
Camelford were reduced to nine men as first Martin Haynes was shown a second yellow card, before Sam Wade was adjudged to have fouled McCallion as the last man.
It left space for Cally to exploit and they did so in the 90th minute when left-back Rhys Lindsell was at the back post for 3-0.
Kenan Nicholas pulled one back in injury-time after breaking through for Camelford, but it wasn’t their night.
CALLINGTON TOWN: James Montgomery; Will Elliott, Rhys Lindsell, Harvey Barrett, Harry Southcott (capt), Fin Newman, Kieran Ryall, Ben Langton, Kevin McCallion, Kieran Prescott, Fin Skews. Subs: Lee Robinson, Alex Jacob, Calum Courts, Connor Pritchard-Lee, Kaspar Putna.
Callington Town man of the match: Kieran Ryall.
WESTERN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION (SATURDAY)
Brislington 1 Saltash United 2
SALTASH United made it 15 league games played already, but earned a crucial 2-1 success at mid-table Brislington to move eight points clear of three sides on nine points.
The Ashes headed up to Bristol with just three substitutes but were able to welcome back the influential Tom Payne in midfield.
And he got an assist just five minutes in when the recalled Hayden Greening tapped home at the back post following a free-kick.
Saltash rode their luck at times and needed Jordan Duffey to do the business, but were pegged back on 25 minutes by George Jones’ finish.
Chances came and went for both sides and Saltash were thankful to a superb goal-line clearance from Ethan Wright on 68 minutes after Duffey was rounded.
And within 60 seconds the Ashes were ahead as Kieran O’Melia fired in from close range, a lead they held on to to make the trip down the M5 that much more enjoyable.
SALTASH UNITED: Jordan Duffey; Thomas Badcott, Aaron Goulty, Ben Goulty, Hayden Greening, Tom Huyton, Kieran O’Melia, Tom Payne (capt), Joe Preece, Josh Toulson, Ethan Wright. Subs: Reece Connew, Lee Britchford, Freddy Tolcher.
Ashes’ man of the match: Hayden Greening.
SWPL PREMIER WEST ROUND-UP – SATURDAY, OCTOBER 5
CALLINGTON Town continued their good week on Saturday as a blistering first half performance saw them dismantle Sticker 5-0 at the Ginsters Marsh.
Cally took the lead ten minutes in through defender Harvey Barrett, and within four minutes it was 2-0 as Kevin McCallion notched for the second straight game.
Man of the match Barrett made it 3-0 on 27 minutes before McCallion got his double nine minutes later.
Striker Lee Robinson added a fifth six minutes before the break and although Sticker improved after the break, the damage was already done.
Down at Jenkins Park, Millbrook were beaten 2-0 by Wendron United who moved up to second.
The league’s joint top goalscorers, Brodie Kemp and Ryan Reeve, were the scorers.