“But I do have a relatively new job which involves shift work, meaning I potentially miss games which is out of my control and I think to manage a team in the Western League you need a lot more time and commitment than I am able to give. “This was also the case last season, so I raised this with the club, explaining the difficulties and they have listened and understood. I have put all my efforts into this for the last six years so it feels surreal at the moment, but I think the clubs needs had to be put before my own and me staying would have been a selfish act.