TORPOINT Athletic have announced former assistant boss Ryan Fice as the club’s new manager following the resignation of Dean Cardew after three seasons in charge.
Fice was Cardew’s right-hand man for much of a superb spell at the club which saw them win promotion to the Western League Premier Division from the South West Peninsula League Premier East division in the 2021/22 campaign, before establishing themselves at Step Five with 12th and 10th-placed finishes.
The title-winning season also saw them lift the SWPL League Cup with a 3-1 victory over current league rivals St Blazey at Launceston.
Reflecting on Cardew’s decision to step down, a club statement said: “It is with regret that Torpoint AFC announces it has accepted the resignation of Western League manager Dean Cardew.
“We would like to place on record our sincere thanks for his hard work as both second team manager and later first team manager.
“Dean's tireless efforts alongside Gary Williams culminated in winning the SWPL and League Cup in the 2021/22 season, securing our promotion to the Western League, the highest level the football club has reached in its existence.”
Reflecting on his departure on X (formerly Twitter), Cardew said: “It is with extreme sadness that my time as manager of Torpoint has come to an end.
“I appreciate all the messages from people checking in on me and can assure everyone that I am fine.
“But I do have a relatively new job which involves shift work, meaning I potentially miss games which is out of my control and I think to manage a team in the Western League you need a lot more time and commitment than I am able to give. “This was also the case last season, so I raised this with the club, explaining the difficulties and they have listened and understood. I have put all my efforts into this for the last six years so it feels surreal at the moment, but I think the clubs needs had to be put before my own and me staying would have been a selfish act.
“I did stress to the club that I would carry on, but I equally understand that they have to look at the long-term future and a manager with more time and commitment than I can offer.
“I'd like to put on record my thanks to everyone involved with the football club, a club which means a tremendous amount to me and I'll always be proud that I was the man who took them into the Western League by winning the Peninsula League and gaining promotion.
“There are too many people to thank individually so I will get around to doing so personally to these people.
“I have made friends for life along the way and for this I'll always be grateful. I will always be a supporter and wish the club all the very best in the future.”
Fice steps up to take the top and already has his coaching staff in place.
A club statement released on Thursday evening, read: “Torpoint AFC is pleased to announce that Ryan Fice will take over as the Western League manager following Dean Cardew's departure.
“Ryan, who joined the club during the 2022/23 season, has significantly influenced the team with his vibrant personality. He will be supported by Shaun Vincent as assistant manager, Martin Chrimes as coach and John Dent as goalkeeper coach.”
Director of Football, Luke Gibbons, expressed his thoughts, adding: "Dean's departure was a significant blow for the club, and we had to act quickly to secure Ryan, who was our top choice for the role.
”The team consisting of Ryan, Shaun, Martin, and John provides us with the stability and experience needed as we move forward in the Western League. Ryan's vision and dedication will ensure a smooth transition, and I am excited about the prospects for the 2024/25 season."