The Warwickshire qualified winner was backed down to 5-4 favourite having run well at Horseheath on New Year’s Eve. Owned by Charlie Wadland, the Shirocco six-year-old is trained at Leamington Hastings near Rugby by his wife Julie, who said: “He was bought privately in Ireland after a few pointing runs. Will Biddick was riding him, for the first time and I was very, very nervous. We got half way here on the day the meeting was abandoned two weeks ago but it was well worth coming again.”