THE Launceston and District Darts League’s mixed trebles were held at the Archers Arms in Lewannick on Monday, February 16, writes Beryl Allen.
There were nine teams, resulting in the preliminary round, quarter-finals, semi-finals and final all being held over the best of five legs of 801, ensuring anything could happen on a night which saw 180s from Jason Seldon and Jake Boundy.
The results were as follows: Preliminary Round: Mark Edwards, Beryl Allen and Fred Philp 3-0 Shane Marshall, Sally Bruton and Andrew Parsons.
Quarter-Finals: Ian Boundy, Wendy Allen and Jake Boundy 3-0 Mark Edwards, Beryl Allen and Fred Philp; Andrew Karkeek, Corey Karkeek and Pyper Karkeek 3-2 Jay Carrigan-Webber, Rhianan Tavender and Aaron Mostaeddi; Sam Jenkin, Diane Barr and Adrian Ball 3-2 Ian Morrison, Bev Baxter and Bev Tibbets; Jamie Holden, Fran Weeks and Jason Seldon 3-0 James Doney, Kay Roberts and Warren Wright.
Semi-Finals: Ian Boundy, Wendy Allen and Jake Boundy 3-1 Andrew Karkeek, Corey Karkeek and Pyer Karkeek; Sam Jenkin, Diane Barr and Adrian Ball 3-1 Jamie Holden, Fran Weeks and Jason Seldon.
Final: Ian Boundy, Wendy Allen and Jake Boundy 3-2 Sam Jenkin, Diane Barr and Adrian Ball.
The ladies’ division’s five-a-side event was held at the Archers Arms on Thursday, February 19.
It consisted of five singles over three legs of 501 between White Hart Does, Chilsworthy, Queen Bees, Westgate and Newmarket Launceston.
The results of the final, which saw White Hart Does edge past Queen Bees 3-2, were as follows: Emma Sidwell (White Hart Does) 2-0 Jo Jenkins (Queen Bees); Jill Wilson (White Hart Does) 2-1 Jennifer Samways (Queen Bees); Di Barr (Queen Bees) 2-0 Lisa Harvey (White Hart Does); Karen Steinbichl (Queen Bees) 2-1 Ellie Parnell (White Hart Does); Veronica Retallick (White Hart Does) 2-0 Trish Connell (Queen Bees).
