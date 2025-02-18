REIGNING European and national pickleball champion, Richard Love, is heading to Cornwall next month to help deliver a doubles masterclass at Bodmin Leisure Centre on Tuesday, March 11.
Played on a smaller court than tennis using paddles, pickleball is one of the fastest growing racquet sports in the world.
Designed for players with a good knowledge of the game, Richard will be running small group coaching masterclasses from 1230pm to 2pm and 2pm to 3.30pm at a cost of £35 per player and group coaching sessions from 4pm to 6pm and 6pm to 8pm at a cost of £25 per player.
“This is a great opportunity to learn pickleball doubles skills from one of the highest ranked players in the world,” said Steve Holmes, Tennis Manager. “Anyone who enjoys pickleball and wants to improve their game will learn a lot from Richard.”
Booking for the sessions is essential. For more information and to book a place, email [email protected]