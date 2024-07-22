NCCA Showcase at Truro CC
Cornwall v Somerset
ENGLAND spinner Jack Leach starred with bat and ball as Somerset eventually cruised to a 95-run victory over Cornwall at a packed Boscawen Park on Sunday.
Batting at seven, the cult hero who has taken 126 Test match wickets, helped the Cidermen recover from 49-5 to post 272-7.
Then with the home side in trouble, he sent down seven overs of left-arm spin on his way to figures of 2-8.
After the entire Cornwall League programme was called off on Saturday due to the weather, it was no surprise that Paul Smith chose to field.
That decision paid off as Ben Ellis (Callington) and Adam Snowdon (St Austell) took a wicket apiece, before Wadebridge left-arm spinner Matt Lawrence accounted for opener Andy Umeed and James Rew (21), the left-hander who has been racking up the runs in the County Championship.
And when Kian Roberts dismissed Thomas Rew lbw for a four-ball duck, it was 49-5.
But Leach joined Kasey Aldridge (47) to turned the tide with a stand of 107, and Leach gradually went up through the gears to make 87 off 92 balls before eventually being dismissed at 235-8.
Number nine Alfie Ogborne provided the flourish to the innings with 51 from just 40 balls.
Ben Ellis had the best figures of 2-32 from his ten overs with Matt Lawrence (2-37) not far behind.
Cornwall’s reply saw them keep up with the run-rate but lose wickets throughout.
They were in early trouble at 42-3 before Max Tryfonos and Jake Rowe added 65 in just 56 balls.
Rowe went for 34, but once Kian Roberts departed at 153-5, the final five wickets fell for just 24, including Tryfonos who made 46 from 53 balls.
Cornwall return to action on Sunday with a three-day clash against Devon at Truro (11am).