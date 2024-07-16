ENGLAND manager Gareth Southgate has announced his resignation following Sunday’s Euro 2024 final defeat to Spain in Berlin.
Mikel Oyarzabal’s late winner gave the Spaniards a fourth continental success and consigned the Three Lions to a second straight defeat in European Championship finals having been beaten by Italy on penalties three years ago.
The 53-year-old managed his country for 102 games in eight years in charge.
"As a proud Englishman, it has been the honour of my life to play for England and to manage England," said Southgate.
"It has meant everything to me, and I have given it my all.
"But it’s time for change, and for a new chapter."
Southgate had been subject of criticism throughout the tournament, particularly in the early stages of the competition where they struggled past Serbia, Denmark and Slovenia in the group stage.
England edged past Slovakia 2-1 in extra-time in the last 16, helped by Jude Bellingham’s injury-time equaliser, before beating Switzerland on penalties in the quarter-finals.
They saved their best performance for the semi-final as Ollie Watkins’ late goal beat the Netherlands 2-1, but the final proved to be a game too far despite Cole Palmer’s 73rd minute equaliser after Spain took the lead early in the second half through Nico Williams.
It remains to be seen whether the former Middlesbrough boss will return to the club game or take a sabbatical.