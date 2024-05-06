SWPL PREMIER WEST St Dennis 0 Bodmin Town 1 St Dennis and Bodmin brought the curtain down on a long season of struggle with an entertaining match on a difficult bobbly playing surface at Boscawen Park on Saturday. Sam Eccleston’s cultured 62nd minute finish proved enough to secure all three points for the visitors. Eccleston received a good ball out wide, cut inside and produced a great shot from the edge of the penalty area into the bottom left corner of the net. But St Dennis’s young side gave as good as they got, especially in the first half, and on another day they might have taken something out of this, their last game. Sam Tattersall and Ray Spear caused plenty of problems but Nick Salop, at the heart of the Bodmin defence, showed a maturity beyond his years to sweep up most of the pressure. Sam Cox was the driving force in the Bodmin defence, delivering some of their best moments during the game. Bodmin manager Simon Minett said: “It was a typical end of season game. We had so many players unavailable and injured that out of 13 defensive players signed on, only two were available. “I do feel we controlled large periods of the game and although only scoring once, we should have had more.”