Cornwall Cricket League Division Four East round-up – Saturday, July 13
LEADERS St Neot saw their lead at the top of the table drop to just three points despite a comfortable 95-run victory at Grampound Road Thirds on Saturday.
Openers Jack Kent (88) and Andrew Tamblyn (46) laid the platform before thirties from Michael Drown (37) and David Eldridge (31) got them up to an imposing 262-7.
The home side are fighting for their lives at the bottom and put in a steady chase to end up on 167-5.
Drown took 2-45 while Eldridge’s ten overs cost just 19.
St Blazey Seconds eased past Newquay Thirds by eight wickets to close the gap.
Duloe bounced back from their defeat at St Neot to dismantle Pencarrow by eight wickets on home soil.
The Turpins – William and Thomas – shared six wickets as the Pencarrow innings lasted just 19.5 overs. Opener Greg Derry got 21 of them.
Needing just 73, Thomas Turpin (28) and Matt Julian (21no) got the job done.
Menheniot-Looe Seconds won the battle of the mid-table sides as they recorded a four-wicket success at their Lanhydrock counterparts.
The home side were understrength and made 170-9 from their 40 overs.
Openers Jamie Taylor (29) and Alfie Wilson (34) got started, but once they were separated it took 49 not out from Gary Jones to reach a competitive score as Chris James claimed 3-42.
It was game on at 61-3 despite 29 from Justin Kidd, but Stuart Adams (59) and Michael Maiden (46no) put on a stand of 74.
Peter Pretorious (2-27) got a couple of wickets, but the game was done by the 32nd over.
Elsewhere in the division, Launceston Seconds surprised St Stephen by three runs having made just 133-8, while Buckland Monachorum’s good form continues as they eased past second bottom St Minver Seconds by 45 runs.