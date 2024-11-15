LOCAL running club East Cornwall Harriers hosted another very successful Cornish Marathon on Sunday, November3, with celebrations to mark its 40th year.
Steve Reynolds(Truro)claimed victory in first place with a time of 2:42:59 and an impressive 13-minute lead, while St Austell Running Club’s Jodie Gauld was the first female finisher in 3:19:09.
First male and female East Cornwall Harriers to finish the course, which follows a scenic route around Bodmin Moor, were Simon Morse and Susie Hooke, who crossed the line in 2:58:31 and 3:26:52, respectively. Three-hundred and sixty-six runners completed the marathon, including 25 members of Liskeard-based East Cornwall Harriers, alongside many more club and individual runners from across the South West and beyond.
The Cornish Marathon was first run in 1984 and the anniversary was marked with some surprises for the runners - from rousing bagpipes at Tokenbury Corner to commemorative mementos in the finishers’ goody bags. A special artwork project was also launched by the running club, enlisting the help of children from local schools and organisations along the route to create colourful custom mile markers.
Funds raised by the Cornish Marathon event will go towards local charities and community groups, many of which support the event by sending volunteers to help on race day.
Race director Lou Harding added: “The community really comes together for this special annual running event and we simply couldn’t put it on without their support.
“We require more than 170 volunteers on race day and we are also generously supported by local businesses who pledge sponsorship to help us cover all the costs.
“This 40th year has been particularly special and, as always, the local running community came out in force to support us. We’d like to say a big thank you to everyone who helped make it a brilliant 40th anniversary.”