CORNWALL’S Short Mat Bowls A Team travelled to Solihull to face Norfolk in the first preliminary round of the Inter County Championship knockout competition on Sunday with a team including a number of changes for that which came through the group stages, writes Nicholas Truscott.
The first session saw both counties win a game apiece in the Singles and Pairs.
The second session again saw points shared in Triples and Fours. The match was tied at 8-8 at the lunch break.
Norfolk moved up a gear in the afternoon session, restricting Cornwall to just three further points – a win in the Singles and a draw in the Triples, to win the match 29-11 and 230 shots to 158.
The players representing Cornwall in the match were Steve Williamson (Luxulyan), Mark Williams (Lanteglos), Rita Hancock (Blisland), Leonard Lee (Duloe), John Dodd (St Newlyn East), Carol Dodd (St Newlyn East), Ken Horrell (Withiel), Joyce Harding (Luxulyan), Meg Horrell (Withiel), Alan Trubshaw (Duloe), John Worth (Luxulyan), Graham Luke (Withiel), Brenda Sleep (Dobwalls), Tony Jago (Withiel), Eileen Williams (Lanteglos), Heidi Kerr (Landrake), David Topliffe (Boscastle), Caroline Trubshaw (Duloe), Chris Jennings (Lanteglos) and Gill Jennings (Lanteglos).