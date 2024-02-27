Jon Read & Martin Boraston (Duloe) were drawn in Group 16, where they faced Chris Escott & Peter Winter MBE (East Sussex) winning 12-3, Bill Gearing & Toni Gearing (Hertfordshire) losing 7-9 and Chris Davison & Shane Davision (Hampshire) winning 11-6. The two wins saw them finish second in the group and through to the knockout stages.