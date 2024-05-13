ECB CORNWALL PREMIER LEAGUE ROUND-UP - SATURDAY, MAY 11
THE award for the best game of cricket in the ECB Cornwall Premier League this summer may have been sewn up on the opening day as Camborne and Callington played out a tie at Roskear.
After the Premier T20 Kernow Crash was cancelled due to the poor spring weather, both clubs served up a treat.
Callington recovered from 39-2 to post 252-8 thanks to half centuries from new skipper Graham Wagg (72) and South African Liam Lindsay (58), before Matt Shepherd (34) and Max Waller (25 off 15) added the impetus.
Camborne’s new overseas imports – New Zealander Jordan Gately and Australian Josh Fontana – shared five wickets.
Camborne were in trouble at 31-3 in reply but Somerset’s Lewis Goldsworthy found useful support from Jordan Harvey (24), Liam Weeks (25) and brother Jamie (30no) to give them a chance.
Lewis made a superb 146 from 155 deliveries before he was out caught off the third ball of the final over bowled by Waller with five needed from four balls.
With five to win off three, Gately was bowled, which was followed by Dan Stephens hitting a four.
With the ties scored, he hit the ball to Luke Brenton at mid-off who knocked over the stumps to spark wild celebrations.
Elsewhere in the division, Redruth produced the result of the day as they edged a low-scoring thriller with champions Wadebridge at Trewirgie.
Redruth’s new Australian seamer Alex MacInnes made an instant impact as the visitors fell to 52-6, MacInnes claiming 5-21 from ten overs.
James Turpin (25) and Callum Wilson (17), who later went on to take 4-45 from ten overs, helped Wadebridge reach 106 as Ellis Whiteford claimed 3-19.
Redruth’s innings also faltered with county seamer Wilson the chief architect.
He dismissed Redruth’s Sri Lankan professional Dulash Udayanga first ball as he and spinner Matt Lawrence (2-23) reduced the hosts to 40-5.
A stand of 38 between Oliver Bonds (38no) and Luke Johnson (17) got them close, before they fell over the line.
Penzance are gunning to get their title back and they started with a comfortable six-wicket victory at promoted Truro who were dismissed for just 120.
After recovering from 13-2, the city club were rebuilding, but Tom Dinnis’ three-wicket burst which included former Pakistan international Amir Yamin for just a single, saw them slip to 45-5.
Rob Harrison and Elliot Bamber-Jones added 25 but it was the partnership of 45 between Harrison and debutant Conway Gilbert that looked like they’d get up to 150 and beyond.
But the final four wickets fell for just five runs as Jonny Ludlam took 3-23.
Penzance openers Christian Purchase (37) and Jack Paull (31) then serenely added 65, and although three late wickets fell, all to Yamin (3-47), Penzance eased to victory.
St Austell finished third last year and started with a six-wicket success over eight-time champions St Just at Wheal Eliza.
The visitors got off to a superb start through club legends Neil Curnow (55) and Gareth May (56), who both passed 50.
But once they departed nobody could push on as they were dismissed for 209. Aussie left-arm spinner Daniel Standing took 3-33 on debut.
St Austell cruised to victory with Dan Jarman (53), Connor Cooke (73no) and Alex Bone (57) all making half centuries.
Werrington won at Helston in the other game.
They posted 199-7 from their 50 overs with Adam Hodgson making an unbeaten 71.
Sunshine Osmont took three late wickets.
The reply never really got going as only Karl Leathley (53) made much impact. Ben Smeeth, who had earlier made 38, took 4-18 from ten overs.