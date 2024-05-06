SWPL PREMIER WEST (THURSDAY)
Callington Town 1 Dobwalls 2
A LATE penalty from Cam Patterson gave Dobwalls a 2-1 victory at East Cornwall rivals Callington last Thursday night.
The game passed a 4.15pm pitch inspection, and although the first half was as well fought as you’d expect, it was Dobwalls who took the lead through Callum Bleasdale ten minutes into the second half.
Both teams are battling to finish sixth in the table, and Callington appeared to grab a point in the second minute of injury-time through Kieran Prescott.
But the Dingos were awarded a penalty with 100 minutes on the clock, and former Polperro and Camelford striker Cam Patterson kept his cool to send the majority of the 112-strong crowd home unhappy.
Callington are due to complete their season on Wednesday night with a trip to Wadebridge Town (7.45pm) guaranteed to finish seventh unless Dobwalls lose their final clash at home to Newquay on the same night, and there is an 18-goal swing.
St Dennis 0 Camelford 3
CAMELFORD rounded off their 2023/24 campaign with a dominant 3-0 victory over St Dennis at Trefrew Park last Thursday night.
The Camels, who have finished eighth following the win, a place better than last season, agreed to host the game at short notice due to problems with St Dennis’ pitch and took the lead ten minutes in through attacker Shae Cardiff.
Top scorer Brooklyn Wilkins soon added a second as the Camels enjoyed themselves, and by the 35-minute mark it was all but game over as midfielder Ross Beare added the third.
The second half was understandably quiet, but the job had been done.
CAMELFORD: Josh Colwill; Olly Taylor, Sam Wade, Dan Metherell, Jake Chafer; Ross Beare, Charlie Hambly (capt), Brooklyn Wilkins; Shae Cardiff, Mark Gusterson, Leo Best. Subs: Dan Balsdon, Dan Hocking, Andy Boxall, Sam Haddy.