ECB Cornwall Premier League round-up – Saturday, August 17
THE battle at both ends of the table intensified on Saturday following a drama-filled day across the county.
At the top of the table, Penzance are still in pole position to regain their title despite a tie at Camborne, although their lead is now down to 14 points after Callington’s narrow victory at home to second bottom Helston.
Helston’s loss coupled with Camborne’s tie and St Just’s four-wicket success at Redruth means that the Blues are in a real battle with three games remaining.
Up at Callington, Helston’s batting struggled from the off against an inspired Ben Ellis.
He took 4-30 as the Blues were dismissed for just 114.
Helston lost four wickets for just ten runs to slip to 28-4, which included Ellis dismissing Billy Taylor and Steve Jenkin in successive balls.
Helston’s middle and lower order battled away, but despite five players reaching double figures, nobody made more than South African Lance Alberts’ 19.
A 29-run stand for the ninth wicket between Ryan Tonkin and Charlie Hearn was crucial gave them a second batting point and something to bowl at.
Tonkin dismissed the hard-hitting Aidan Libby first ball, before Liam Lindsay and Max Waller (13) put on 32.
But Waller’s departure sparked a collapse as Sunny Osmont took 3-22 as they slipped to 68-6.
But throughout the chaos, Lindsay stood firm with a battling 45.
He added 21 with Danyaal and then 15 with Joe White.
When Lindsay was bowled by Brad Bury with 11 still needed, it was game on, but White (4no) and Ben Ellis (7no) held their nerve.
Helston are five points adrift of St Just who produced a fine comeback to win by four wickets at mid-table Redruth.
The Reds were going along well at 68-2 after 18 overs before Sri Lankan Dulash Udayanga (7) was dismissed by countryman Chamikara Edirisinghe.
That sparked a home collapse as they slipped to 86-6 despite 34 from opener Toby Whiteford.
Skipper Piran Kent (29no) and Cornwall’s Ellis Whiteford (24) stopped the rot with a stand of 41, but when Whiteford departed, the final four wickets managed just 19 as they were dismissed for 146 in the 49th over.
Seamer Ben Stevens (2-34) did the early damage before spinners Edirisinghe (2-17) and Joe Clifton-Griffith (3-20) shared five.
St Just’s batting has been their problem all season, and when they slipped to 36-4 in the 18th over, the Reds were favourites.
But Edirisinghe (38) and skipper Gareth May (33) combined for a match-winning stand of 83 to ensure 19 points went back to Cape Road.
Both were gone with 25 required, but Jamie Semmens and Logan Curnow each made 13 not out.
Pakistani pro Amir Yamin proved his class as he took the best figures in the division this season as Truro thrashed St Austell by eight wickets at Boscawen Park.
His 7-27 from nine overs ripped through the Saints who were dismissed for just 110.
Brothers Alex and Gary Bone (21) put on 53 having been 25-5, but once Gary was caught behind off Conway Gilbert, wickets continued to tumble despite Alex’s unbeaten 50 from 78 balls.
Truro were home in 25.1 overs.
Openers Charlie Kent (29) and Dan Phillips (27) got going before Jaco Van Greunen (38no) and Yamin (19no) did the rest.
Champions Wadebridge are up to third after a four-wicket victory at mid-table Werrington.
Werrington were restricted to 189-8 despite 44 apiece from Ben Smeeth and Adam Hodgson and late cameos from Ben Jenkin (28) and Nick Lawson (33no), but despite the Swans slipping to 84-4 and 152-6, Kelvin Snell’s unbeaten 50 got them home.