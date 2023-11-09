LAST Sunday, Cornwall hosted Dorset at Carnmoggas in the ESMBA Inter County Championship.
The Premier Team match started with Cornwall taking one win from the four games in the first session – Elise Daniell & David Studden 10-7 in the Pairs.
The second session saw a 13-4 win in the Fours scored by John Worton, Sandra Worton, Nicholas Truscott & Peter Hore, and a 11-11 draw in the Triples for Austen Runnalls, Mark Payne & Steve Smith.
At the halfway stage in the match, Cornwall trailed Dorset 11-5.
The afternoon Singles and Pairs saw Cornwall take three wins – Nigel Nicholls 12-11 and Luke Jolly 17-13 in the Singles and Daniell & Studden completing a double in the Pairs with a 16-9 win.
Dorset claimed both disciplines’ bonus points to maintain a 17-11 lead in the match.
The final session of Triples and Fours saw two wins apiece. For Cornwall, Simon Lees, Mark Slack & Mike Dyer won 16-9 in the Triples and Worton, Worton, Truscott & Hore completed a double in the Fours with a 10-9 win.
Dorset claimed the Triples bonus points with the Fours shared.
The final match score was Cornwall 16 points 175 shots Dorset 24 points 194 shots.
Premier Team scores: Singles – Nigel Nicholls (Newlyn Trinity) 16-17 & 12-11, Luke Jolly (Holmans) 13-18 & 17-13. Pairs: David Studden (Holmans) & Elise Daniell (Holmans) 10-7 & 16-9, Martin Boraston (Duloe) & Jon Reed (Duloe) 9-16 & 6-19. Triples: Mike Dyer (Newlyn Trinity), Mark Slack (Duloe) & Simon Lees (Newlyn Trinity) 6-14 & 17-7, Steve Smith (St Newlyn East), Mark Payne (Penzance) & Austen Runnalls (Luxulyan) 11-11 & 6-16. Fours: Neil Gribble (Landrake), Richard Kerr (Landrake), Ray Jeffery (Newlyn Trinity) & Morgan Lees (Newlyn Trinity) 7-9 & 6-14, Peter Hore (Holmans), Nicholas Truscott (Holmans), John Worton (St Newlyn East) & Sandra Worton (St Newlyn East) 13-4 & 10-9.
In the day’s other South West group match, Devon won 34-6 against Somerset.
Halfway through the group stages, Devon lead the group with 82 points, with Dorset on 72, Cornwall 51, and Somerset 35.
The Premier Team are next in action on Sunday, December 3, when Somerset visit Carnmoggas.
The A Team match started with a shared first session against Dorset, with Cornwall winning both singles – Dennis Shorthouse 15-9 and Mark Williams 26-6.
Dorset came back in the second session, restricting Cornwall to one win scored by Dianne Shorthouse, Mark Albon, Caroline Trubshaw & David Topliffe 11-7 in the Fours. Dorset led 10-6 at the halfway point in the match.
A strong third session for Cornwall in the afternoon Singles and Pairs saw three wins – Mark Williams 18-6 in the Singles, and Graham Reeves & Rita Hancock 22-6 and Carol & John Dodd 17-11 in the Pairs.
Cornwall secured the bonus points in both disciplines to take a 16-12 lead in the match. Dorset, however, took the upper hand in the Triples and Fours, again restricting Cornwall to one win scored by Heidi Kerr, Steve Williamson, Tony Jago & Brenda Sleep 10-8.
The final match score Cornwall 18 points 200 shots Dorset 220 points 184 shots.
A Team Scores – Singles: Dennis Shorthouse (Landrake) 15-9 & 13-16, Mark Williams (Lanteglos) 26-6 & 18-6. Pairs: Rita Hancock (Blisland) & Graham Reeves (Saltash) 11-14 & 22-6, John Dodd (St Newlyn East) & Carol Dodd (St Newlyn East) 8-16 & 17-11. Triples: Ken Horrell (Withiel), Eileen Williams (Lanteglos) & Meg Horrell (Withiel) 10-11 & 7-12, Alan Trubshaw (Duloe), Graham Luke (Withiel) & Phil Searle (Landrake) 11-14 & 10-17. Fours: Brenda Sleep (Dobwalls), Tony Jago (Withiel), Steve Williamson (Luxulyan) & Heidi Kerr (Landrake) 8-15 & 10-8, David Topliffe (Boscastle), Caroline Trubshaw (Duloe), Mark Albon (Luxulyan) & Dianne Shorthouse (Landrake) 11-7 & 3-16.
The standings in the South West group are Dorset 3 games 55 points, Cornwall 2 games 40 points, Devon 1 game 25 points.
The A Team are next in action on Sunday, December 10, when Devon visit Carnmoggas.