ST PIRAN LEAGUE ROUND-UP
TRACY BANFIELD CUP SEMI-FINAL
St Dominick 3 Mousehole Development 1
ST DOMINICK will take on Falmouth Town Reserves in the League Cup final after seeing off Mousehole Development 3-1 at St Blazey on Saturday.
Constant Doms pressure in the first ten minutes saw Mousehole struggle to get up the pitch, and after a number of corners the pressure told with Harvey Barrett heading in Francis Roy-Pengelly’s corner for the lead.
Mousehole grew into the game as the half went on, but the score remained 1-0 at the break.
Doms stopper Jamie Blatchford had to make a good save with his legs and the lead was then doubled shortly after the hour as Kieran Ryall slipped in Alex Jacob for his tenth of the season.
The game was put beyond doubt 15 minutes later when a threaded ball from midfield found sub Ben Jeffery who clipped the ball sweetly over the advancing keeper.
A remarkable defensive run was finally ended when the Doms conceded their first goal in over 12 hours of football when Mousehole headed in a corner for a last-gasp consolation.
PREMIER DIVISION EAST
ALTARNUN are just two points behind third bottom Polperro heading into the final two games of the season.
The Nuns won 1-0 at Callington Town Reserves in midweek due to Charlie Wevill’s late winner, and although they were brought back down to earth by second-placed St Mawgan in a 6-1 defeat on Saturday, the Nuns continue to improve.
Launceston Reserves look set to finish bottom despite scoring four goals away from home at their Torpoint counterparts in midweek which included a brace from Ben Harrison.
They then followed that up with a 4-1 reversal at Millbrook Reserves on Saturday who scored through William Burns, Jay Hagen-Glassup, Cameron Mahoney and Daniel Medlin. Josh Chidley got a late consolation.
Elsewhere in the division on Saturday, Polperro were thrashed 5-0 by St Austell Reserves, Saltash Borough and North Petherwin played out a 1-1 draw and Sticker Reserves saw off Callington 3-0.
DIVISION ONE EAST
ST MINVER remain in pole position for the title despite slipping to a 2-1 defeat at Kilkhampton on Saturday.
They remain level on points behind leaders Foxhole Stars with a game in-hand after the Stars were beaten 1-0 by St Blazey Reserves in midweek.
Saturday’s trip to Kilk was always going to be a tricky one and goals from Jay Needham and Ryan Thomas got the job done for the Lambs.
St Minver had beaten neighbours Boscastle 3-0 in midweek with Joe Combellack and Sam Brown (2) on target, while Foxhole bounced back on Saturday with a 3-1 success at Liskeard Athletic Reserves.
Boscastle themselves put five past St Newlyn East on Saturday with the goals coming via Matt Jolliffe, an own goal, Sam Haddy, Josh Insley and Jordan Sleep, while the other game that survived was Wadebridge Town Reserves’ 2-1 success at Torpoint Athletic Thirds.
DIVISION TWO EAST
NEW leaders Lifton are six points clear of third place St Teath despite losing 2-0 at St Breward in midweek.
However Barry Rutherford’s side were handed a home walkover by Mevagissey on Saturday.
They sit three points clear of Pensilva who had the afternoon off, while St Teath won 5-2 at Gorran having lost 2-0 at Dobwalls Reserves in midweek.
St Breward rounded off a good few days with a 4-0 win at St Dennis Development on Saturday, while Lanivet Inn’s promotion charge continues to falter as they drew 2-2 with Calstock.
At the bottom, St Minver Reserves lost an important game 3-2 at Bodmin Town Reserves on Friday night despite goals from Matthew Saunders and Callum Lucock.