A SWIMMER from Liskeard has gained a national title at the Great British Ice Swimming Championships in Cheltenham.
More than four years ago, mother of two, Sam Day, would never even dip a toe into the sea. Scarred by the film ‘Jaws’, she developed a fear of what lurks beneath including seaweed, jelly fish and seals.
But her new-found love of swimming was sparked when she noticed her daughter, Tilly, had mirrored her worries and developed a fear for the sea herself.
In response, Sam made the bold decision to face her fears and signed up to do the Looe open water swim.
Sam explained: “I was really proud of myself for achieving it, and I did quite well. I really shocked my self — so I just carried on swimming and was loving it.”
Shortly after, while Sam was completing a course, she was inspired by a speaker who said: “If you know you couldn't fail what would you do.”
Motivated by these words, Sam said: “It got me thinking and the first thing that jumped to my head was - I'll swim the English Channel, which I laughed at.”
Ambitious to take on this new challenge, Sam ventured out and discovered how she could swim the channel and who she could raise money for.
In 2021, Sam swam the channel as part of a relay team for the Cosmic Rays charity .
“It was just the most amazing experience,” Sam said. “I had dolphins following me on my first hour swim.”
Having landed the relay team in France, Sam developed the swimming blues and wasn't quite yet satisfied with her achievements — until she saw the British Ice Swimming Championships on TV.
However an accident, which left her hospitalised and in recovery for several months, set her back slightly.
In 2023, Sam joined the Caradon Swimming Club where she spent time taking part in local competitions and preparing for the ice swimming championships.
In September 2023, Sam qualified for the English national championships which took place in Sandford Lido.
Ice swimming sees competitors take part in a series of races including backstroke, freestyle and breaststroke in waters which have to be 5ºC or less — wearing only a swimsuit, goggles and a cap.
Before the event, swimmers have to go through a series of checks to make sure their bodies are able to withstand the cold temperature pressures including testing of their lungs and heart.
Fully prepped and surrounded by great British athletes, Sam lined up on the start line, she said: “I was so nervous.”
Despite her nerves, Sam ended up winning and became the great British champion in 50 metre backstroke — she also gained a title for being the first female in her age group, beating the other competitors by eight to 10 seconds.
Sam continued: “It was just absolutely amazing to come away and to be able to cane that sort of recognition on my first ever ice swim.”
From her achievements, Sam was invited to apply for the Great British Ice Swimming team who would compete at the world championships.
“I love it because it sounds so ridiculous,” Sam added. “Especially after such a strange two years that actually I'm looking at doing something like that.
“It’s just amazing, its my absolute sanity, when its stressful at work I go for a swim and everything is clear. My mental heath is so much more stable, organised and clear and I’m so happy when I’m in the water — it’s my favourite place to be apart from being a mum and being with my babies”