ST MELLION GOLF CLUB
MIXED SECTION
The Nutlace Trophy is a mixed greensome competition, and was played in good weather.
The course has dried out well over the previous rain free few days.
In a remarkably close contest, Pam Hughes and Stan Serwata were the winners on 35 points on countback from runners-up Linda Radley and Nigel Abel.
Just a point behind were Rachel Hayden and Matthew Piper and Evelyn Postles and Keith Abbott.
LADIES SECTION
THE event on April 17 was the Wednesday Stableford as the course continued to dry.
The ball rolled well throughout, although a blustery wind was always there to contend with.
Results: 1 Evelyn Postles – 33pts; 2 Jenny Glover – 31; 3 Debbie Flanagan – 30.
That weekend’s stableford event was played in similar conditions with Donna Weeks running out a comfortable winner by four points.
Results: 1 Donna Weeks – 32pts; 2 Rachel Hayden – 28 (c/b); 3 Anita Gruitt – 28.