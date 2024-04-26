Cornwall RLFC head coach Mike Abbott has named his 21-man squad for Sunday’s Betfred League 1 round seven clash away to Workington Town at 1pm.
The Choughs will make the mammoth 925-mile round trip to Cumbria without captain Adam Rusling who, after returning to the starting line-up last time out against Midlands Hurricanes, is still feeling the effects of a leg gash suffered in the round one defeat at Keighley Cougars.
Nathan Cullen is still absent with a shoulder problem while Harry Boots continues to be monitored by the club’s medical staff under the Rugby Football League’s return to play protocols.
Boots suffered a concussion injury against Oldham on April 14. Decarlo Trerise, another player who was in the wars against the Roughyeds, has made Abbott’s travelling party and is pushing for inclusion.
Winger George Mitchell returns after missing out against Midlands while winter capture Aaron Small is included for the first time since joining Cornwall from London Skolars during the close season.
And prop Josh Rhodes is included again, with his loan spell from Championship outfit Batley Bulldogs not due to expire until next week.
Cornwall: (from) Aaronson, C Abbott, Ashton, Bannister, Black, Brown, Collins, Conroy, Dimech, Lloyd, Marvin, Mitchell, Nichol, O’Callaghan, Punchard, Rhodes, Ross, Sander, Small, Trerise, Weetman