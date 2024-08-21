By Gareth Davies at the Raymond McEnhill Stadium
VANARAMA NATIONAL LEAGUE SOUTH
Salisbury 1 Truro City 1
CITY’S second away trip in a matter of days garnered further positive rewards, although John Askey’s side would have left Salisbury wondering quite how it was just one point instead of three.
Scoring inside the first 60 seconds, Truro then dominated the first half – just like they had at Maidstone three days previous – but couldn’t find a crucial second goal.
After the turnaround, Salisbury failed to test Dan Lavercombe in the visitors’ goal although the Whites restored parity with 19 minutes left from the penalty spot.
With the game then finely balanced, a home onslaught never materialised and Lavercombe resumed his role as a mere spectator.
And all the action was at the other end with Truro thwarted on three occasions by home incumbent David Aziaya, with the away side also denied a penalty for what appeared to be a foul on Seidou Sanogo in the dying embers.
Naming the same starting line-up that defeated Maidstone 2-1 in their previous outing, Truro raced from the blocks and were ahead with just a minute on the clock.
A surge into the box by the lively Dom Johnson-Fisher saw the ball only half cleared into the path or Ryan Law, who found the target on the half volley from 18-yards out.
The remainder of the half saw Salisbury struggle to break down a well-drilled City side and at the other end, Johnson-Fisher, twice, found himself in good positions, but Aziaya wasn’t called into action.
Right on the stroke of half-time, home defender Luke Wilkinson crudely pulled back Johnson-Fisher when he was threatening to break free and this saw the stage set for a Will Dean set-piece special.
And the former Exeter City midfielder did not disappoint with a magnificent delivery which found the head of Sam Sanders, but not the back of the net as the ball went agonisingly over the crossbar.
It was a pivotal moment in the match because at 2-0, given the fact Salisbury had kept their powder dry for all of the opening 45 minutes, there would have been no way back for the newly promoted side.
After the interval, both Tyler Harvey and Sanogo had half chances for Truro before Salisbury finally registered an effort of note just after the hour mark However, Ronan Silva’s scuffed effort was easily gathered by Lavercombe.
But just as Salisbury appeared to be running out of ideas, they were handed the chance to draw level when Tom Harrison was ruled to have fouled Craig Fasanmade inside the box.
Referee Neil Pratt pointed to the spot immediately and Josh Hedges made no mistake, to send Lavercombe the wrong way.
Home tails were up but they didn’t make any further inroads into the City rearguard and instead, it was the visitors who reacted well to Hedges’ goal.
Tylor Love-Holmes was denied by a fine Aziaya stop after good work from Dean and then substitute Jaze Kabia fired wide when well placed.
Six minutes of stoppage time was signalled after the regulation 90 was up and City then had three wonderful opportunities to snatch victory/
Firstly, Kabia broke free and found himself caught in two minds whether to cross or shoot, eventually his effort towards goal was well saved by Aziaya.
Harvey brilliantly controlled the ball on the right side of the box and shot towards goal, only to see his shot kept out. Aziaya parried the ball into the path of Sanogo who appeared to be fouled as he was about to head home.
The referee ruled otherwise and the final whistle sounded shortly after, much to the relief of the hosts, although full-time would have left City thinking this game was a case of what might have been.
TRURO CITY: Dan Lavercombe, Tylor Love-Holmes, Christian Oxlade-Chamberlain, Tom Harrison, Sam Sanders, Ryan Law, Yassine En-Neyah (Billy Palfrey, 70), Will Dean, Seidou Sanogo, Tyler Harvey, Dom Johnson-Fisher (Jaze Kabia, 60). Subs not used: Connor Riley-Lowe, Andrew Neal, Tavonga Kuleya.