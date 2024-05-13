BOND TIMBER CORNWALL CRICKET LEAGUE ROUND-UP
HOLSWORTHY tasted defeat for the first time in 2024 as they were beaten by 17 runs at last year’s runners-up Callington Seconds in Division Two East.
South African left-arm spinner Herschelle Poggenpoel took 3-17 having arrived during the week, while left-armer Rob Mitchell was good again with 2-18 as Callington were dismissed for 176.
Holsworthy got off to a poor start as Spencer Whatley (4-37) took out Aiden Gerry, Poggenpoel and Dan Smith early on, and although Jack Greening made 62, the Trees came up short as Joe Coates claimed 3-20 from nine overs.
Werrington Seconds’ first outing saw them rack up the runs at home to previously unbeaten St Minver.
Werrington’s total of 266-6 was built around 85 from opener Rob May and 74 from number four Tom Lyle.
Leo McDonnell (29no) and Jordan Duke (19) added some late impetus as only Alek Gill with 2-51 did much for the visitors.
St Minver, who were missing key man Ben Hawken, started brightly through Antony Ash (43) and skipper Jonny Centini (34), but once they departed they floundered as Jason Seldon (3-20) and Ian Worsnip (4-30) shared seven wickets. The end came at 178.
Tintagel were beaten for the second straight week as visiting St Austell Seconds eased to an eight-wicket win.
Tintagel were dismissed for 176 at Butts Field with Gyles Reynolds making 50 from number seven, while there were useful contributions from Jordan Burnard (32) and Matt Jolliffe (28).
Reynolds dismissed Alan George for nought, but half centuries from Archie Connolly (72no) and Ryan Bate (65) got them close before Ryan Bennetts (20no) helped the visitors over the line.
Elsewhere in the division, Menheniot-Looe won at Lanhydrock despite being dismissed for just 128 as Stuart Nye’s 6-9 from nine overs completed the turnaround, while St Blazey enjoyed a comfortable victory over promoted Ladock by seven wickets.
Simon Newland made 62 for Ladock as they reached 157 all out. Rory Dixon (5-16) and Andy Thomas (3-31) shared eight wickets.
The chase was a routine affair as Rory Dixon (23), Ben Griffiths (54), Matt Bennetts (47) and Nithin Gowda (21no) all got going.
Sam Pengelly was the star of the show for South Petherwin as they beat Bude by 76 runs.
He made 72 in their 201-9 which was boosted by an unbroken 50-run partnership between Paul Clements (31no) and Kevin Horrell (25no). Australian Brett Hunter took 5-31 as he ripped out the middle order.
It was then the same trio who produced with the ball. Clements (1-15) and Horrell (2-16) went at less than two runs an over while Pengelly claimed 3-38.
Only Matt Mansbridge (27) and Wayne Adams (22) passed twenty in a poor batting display by the Seasiders.