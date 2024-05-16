ST PIRAN LEAGUE ROUND-UP – WEDNESDAY, MAY 15
GUNNISLAKE failed to prevent St Mawgan clinching the runners-up spot as the visitors left Butts Meadow with a remarkable 8-0 victory.
An even first half ended with the visitors just a goal to the good, but the home defence fell apart in the second half to ensure St Mawgan finished two points clear of Torpoint Athletic Reserves.
Craig Allen notched a hat-trick while there was a double from Tom Barnett plus efforts from Danny Lyden, Aaron Hawken and Kieran Buckley.
The Point secured third after a 1-0 victory their Saltash United counterparts who would have sealed third themselves with victory.
The all-important winner came from Ryan Easterbrook in the 17th minute.
One game took place in Division Two East as Dobwalls Reserves made the long trip down to Gorran.
However they headed back up the A390 with all three points thanks to Scott Kemp and Jack Gaynor, the second of which came in the 72nd minute.
St Dominick Reserves enjoyed some local bragging rights as they beat their Gunnislake counterparts 2-0 at Lovells Park.
Gunni enjoyed most of the possession throughout, but a goal in each half from Kieren Jasper was enough for the Doms.