TRACY BANFIELD CUP LEAGUE CUP FINAL AT ST BLAZEY AFC (TUESDAY)
St Dominick 6 Falmouth Town Reserves 1
ST DOMINICK secured the League and Cup double on Tuesday night with a dominant victory over Falmouth Town Reserves at St Blazey.
The Doms eased to the St Piran League Premier Division East crown, winning 23 and drawing three of their 26 outings, and took the lead 20 minutes in when Harvey Barrett was afforded space at a corner before turning and shooting in.
That became two, five minutes later, when the Falmouth keeper missed his kick allowing Pete Styring to go through into an empty net.
It was 3-0 after 35 minutes when Alex Jacob laid the ball back to Taylor Gerry whose low strike went in off the post.
Falmouth themselves rattled the woodwork with a dangerous inswinging corner and right on half-time got themselves back in it when a lovely cross from the right was headed in at the far post, again with a little assistance from the post.
The Doms regained control five minutes after the break when an inviting Kieran Ryall corner landed perfectly on Barrett’s head for his double and a 4-1 lead.
A minute later it was 5-1. Another corner, this time from the opposite side, saw Joseph Gill head goalwards and with a deflection the ball was in the net.
The Doms dealt with any Falmouth threat well and restricted them to very few chances to get back in to the game and the rout was complete when Jacob did well again his effort parried in to the air and Francis Pengelly nodded home number six!
Man of the match went to the Doms’ Callum McDonnell in a fine team display which set them up for the chance of the treble as they take on Premier West champions St Day on Saturday at Wadebridge (3pm).