ST PIRAN LEAGUE EAST DIVISIONS ROUND-UP – SATURDAY, MAY 11
PREMIER DIVISION EAST
ST DOMINICK have gone through the whole season unbeaten after a 0-0 draw at second-placed St Mawgan on Saturday.
The Doms, who were due to take on Falmouth Town Reserves in the final of the Tracy Banfield Cup last night at St Blazey, finished the season with a superb record of 23 victories and three draws to end a long way clear of their nearest challengers.
A final day victory for St Mawgan would bring that deficit back to 22 points which underlines St Dominick’s dominance.
Launceston Reserves are guaranteed to finish bottom despite picking up two draws last week.
On Tuesday they held high-flying Torpoint Athletic Reserves to a 2-2 draw with Mark Elvidge and Hamish Hudson on target, before a 1-1 scoreline at Sticker Reserves on Saturday.
The Clarets scorer at Burngullow Park was Will Hinks.
Altarnun will finish second bottom after the Nuns were beaten 2-1 by visiting Saltash Borough and Polperro won by the same scoreline at North Petherwin.
The hosts went ahead after 41 minutes through the in-form Brandon Ambrose, but within two minutes the Borough were level through Shay McCarthy.
Both teams had chances in the second half, but it was Cam Dymond’s goal on 87 minutes that won it.
At Petherwin Park, Polperro ended a poor run of form thanks to first half goals from Ethan Gwillam and Cam Patterson, the latter of whom has been in fine form for Dobwalls in SWPL Premier West.
North Petherwin’s scorer was skipper Joe Reeve.
Last Tuesday night’s game at Jenkins Park saw Millbrook Reserves edge past their Callington Town counterparts 2-1 with the goals coming from Cameron Mahoney and sub Harry Stacey.
Freddy Owen replied for Cally who will finish tenth unless Polperro win their final game on Saturday at Saltash Borough.
DIVISION ONE EAST
FOXHOLE Stars are now in pole position to win the title after a single goal from ….. saw them win 1-0 at nearest challengers St Minver on Saturday.
Both teams went into the game level on points, but with the hosts having a game in-hand, they knew even a draw would ensure the destiny of the championship was in their hands.
However Daniel Ball’s first half goal proved decisive.
Earlier in the week the Stars beat neighbours Roche 4-0 while St Minver thrashed Liskeard Athletic Reserves 8-2 which included a hat-trick from Elliot Dunnett.
Kilkhampton look a good bet to finish in the top four after two comfortable ‘home’ victories.
Last Tuesday saw them ease past Newquay Reserves 3-0 down at Mount with Adam Sleeman and Callum Johns (2) on target, before a 4-1 victory over St Stephen at Lamb Park which saw goals from Tom Shadrick, Lee Gardener, Adam Sleeman and sub Harrison Palmer.
They are three points behind Nanpean Rovers with two games in-hand after Nanpean won 3-1 at Liskeard on Saturday who replied through Harvey Mullis in the second half.
Liskeard were also in action on Thursday at Roche where they played out a 4-4 draw.
At the other end of the table, Looe Town beat Torpoint Athletic Thirds 3-2 in midweek to move off the bottom of the table ahead of St Columb Major who were thrashed 12-0 by St Newlyn East on Thursday evening.
Boscastle had a Jekyll and Hyde week.
Last Tuesday saw them ease past St Blazey Reserves 6-3 which included four from James Bosley to go alongside efforts from Sam Haddy and Josh Insley, before on Saturday they were thrashed 5-1 at Torpoint Athletic Thirds who led 4-0 at the break.