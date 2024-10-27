By Kevin Marriott
SWPL PREMIER WEST (SATURDAY)
Dobwalls 1 Newquay 0
NEWQUAY’S nine-match unbeaten start to the season was ended on Saturday when hard-working Dobwalls stopped them from scoring and nicked a goal themselves to claim all three points.
The Peppermints, who could have put the game out of reach during a dominant start, went away from Lantoom Park frustrated as the home side defended as if their lives depended on a clean sheet.
Quite who got Dobwalls’ 75th minute goal is not 100% certain but the majority thought Newquay’s Cam Turner deflected Charlie Castlehouse’s free kick from the left into the far corner of the net.
Newquay, who went into the game as leaders, were unhappy at the end with the match officials but their frustration had to be down to not being able to score when on top.
They are a strong side littered with excellent individual players but on the day a fantastic team effort saw Dobwalls home.
Giant centre-half Joe Cook was magnificent and striker Josh Johnson ran his socks off, but everywhere you looked in the Dobwalls team there was a star performer.
Dobwalls boss Ben Washam said: “As you can imagine we’re over the moon with the result.
“In the first 15 minutes I thought Newquay were the better team and then we grew into the game and had some good chances.
“Then the penalty comes and we miss! You start to think, is it going to be your day?
“But the lads showed real character and togetherness – what a great defensive display from such a young talented group of lads.
“To have stopped the unbeaten run of Newquay – the favourites to win the league – was a real credit and shows how far this group of players have come.
“We are not getting carried away as there is so much football still to be played, but we did enjoy that win.”
It might all have been different if central defender Tom Moxham had headed in a fourth minute corner rather than just over the bar.
Newquay, with Louis Price causing all sorts of trouble on the flanks, continued to batter the home defence but after 20 minutes of pressure without a goal, it was Dobwalls’ turn to press forward and it took a fine save from Brodie Cole to deny Johnson after his mazy run ended with a rocket shot.
The pair were centre of attention again in the 30th minute when Dobwalls were awarded a penalty after a linesman spotted a push in the penalty area from a corner.
Johnson stepped up to hit the spot-kick but Cole, diving to his left, kept the ball out and danger from the rebound was cleared.
Newquay started the second half in similar fashion to the first and a fine save from James Morley denied Callum Mconie an opener after 53 minutes.
But Dobwalls were increasingly a threat on the break and they thought they had scored in the 65th minute when Kaycee Ogwu finished off from close range after Johnson’s shot had been blocked by Cole, but the winger was offside.
The breakthrough came 15 minutes from time when Castlehouse’s free kick took a deflection and nestled in the far corner of the net.
Newquay pushed hard for an equaliser but Dobwalls nearly doubled their lead in the 89th minute when Dan Tate’s 20-yard piledriver flew inches wide.
DOBWALLS: James Morley, Antony Davey (Adam Kenyon 79), Hayden Baugh, Nathan Lang (Dan Tate 72), Joe Cook, James Forrest, Charlie Mahoney (Ovo Ememerurai 56), Ryan Geach, Josh Johnson, Charlie Castlehouse, Kaycee Ogwu. Subs not used: Kai Burrell, Denham Guild.
Dobwalls man of the match: Joe Cook.