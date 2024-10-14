By Robbie Morris at Fairfax Park
WESTERN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION
Bridgwater United 1 Torpoint Athletic 0
TORPOINT Athletic’s good form of five wins on the bounce came to an end at Fairfax Park on Saturday afternoon when ‘The Robins’ overcame their visitors by a single goal, scored midway through the second half.
Chances in this game in front of goal where very much at a premium, with both sides defending well alongside plenty of midfield action.
In the first ten minutes both sides tried to probe each other defences but both stood firm.
Torpoint had a good chance on 13 minutes when Harry Jeffery’s cross found Mason Elliott at the far post, but his header from eight yards went just wide.
Just past the half hour mark, a cross in to the area found Jamie Price, whose header was superbly tipped on to the crossbar by Point keeper Ryan Rickard.
Two minutes into the second half, Torpoint came out of the changing rooms the brightest, and a good cross in by Jed Smale found Fred Chapman who shot just wide from 10 yards.
Just past the hour mark the hosts took the lead when a poor pass back was intercepted by Jack Taylor who made no mistake in firing home past Rickard.
The game turned into more of a midfield battle as Bridgwater were trying to keeper hold of their slender lead and in the last minute of the match, Torpoint sub Jaiden Miller crossed the ball onto Chapman who was dashing in at the far post, but home keeper Liam Kingston just beat him to it.
TORPOINT ATHLETIC: Ryan Rickard, Rory Simmons (Jaiden Miller 70), Josh Pope (Matt Edwards 57), Sam Morgan (Mike Lucas 64), Sam Hepworth, Elliott Crawford, Harry Jeffery, Jed Smale, Jenson Bryan, Mason Elliott, Fred Chpaman. Subs not used: Tyler Coombes (gk), Dom Murray.
By Kevin Marriott
WESTERN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION
Saltash United 0 Barnstaple Town 3
SALTASH have a free midweek for the first time since mid August and will use it to take stock after a punishing schedule which ended with this defeat at Kimberley Stadium on Saturday.
The Ashes played seven times in September and have already squeezed in four fixtures this month – and frankly, they need a breather.
High-riding Barnstaple recovered from a poor first half performance to run away with the game thanks to goals from Lee Gardiner (47 minutes), Josh Parry (56) and a spectacular volley from right-back Joe Grigg (66).
Saltash huffed and puffed, especially in the last 20 minutes, but were unable to reduce the deficit.
Ashes boss Macca Brown said: “In the end it was really disappointing to be honest. I did think that it maybe a bit flat after such a physical effort on Wednesday night at Ivybridge and it was.
“But in the first half we were well organised, defending well and Barnstaple didn’t really cause us any issues.
“We felt we needed to freshen things up at half-time in the forward areas to give us that little bit more of a spark in our attacking which which is why Freddy and Deacon came on, and I think they gave us that.
“But we were sound defensively in that first period which is why the second half was so disappointing because that’s where we let ourselves down.”
The Ashes are back in action on Saturday when Nailsea and Tickenham visit Kimberley Stadium (3pm).
SALTASH UNITED: Jordan Duffey, Tom Badcott, Ethan Wright (Jack Kelsey 78), Ben Goulty, Hayden Greening, Jack Wood (Tom Payne 57), Kieran O’Melia, Tom Huyton, Josh Toulson (Deacon Thomson 46), Aaron Goulty, Joe Preece (Freddy Tolcher 46). Sub not used: Rikki Shepherd.