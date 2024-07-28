By Robbie Morris
WESTERN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION (SATURDAY)
Torpoint Athletic 2 Oldland Abbotonians 0
A NEW-LOOK Torpoint Athletic got their 2024/25 campaign off to a perfect start as two second half goals from Luke Cloke and Theo Ramsey sealed victory at The Mill.
For the first 15 minutes it was an even affair with both sides exchanging half chances.
On the 17th minute the hosts created some good build up play to find Harvey Mullis to fire his effort from 18 yards, but a visiting defender cleared the ball off the line, then ten minutes later Luke Cloke’s shot from 15 yards was put around the post by Ashton Trott.
Cloke put an effort just wide following Rory Simmons’ cross, and just before half-time, home keeper Lloyd Marshall was under pressure to clear the ball. The ball fell to Brandon Oputeri, and he tried a chip which Marshall collected with ease.
The second half was only five minutes old when Cloke broke clear of the visiting defence and had a one on one with the visiting keeper, but he putthe ball wide.
Just past the hour mark, the hosts went in front when a corner finds Cloke at the far post unmarked to fire his header home from six yards. Then a minute later, a ball in by Cloke finds Mullis whose volley from an angle was tipped over the bar by Trott.
In the sixth minute of stoppage time, the hosts doubled their lead when Theo Ramsey fired an angled shot from the edge of the area to complete the scoring.
TORPOINT ATHLETIC: Lloyd Marshall, Harvey Mullis, Matty Edwards, Josh Pope (Theo Ramsey 58), Freddie Chapman, Lewis Vooght, HarryJeffery (Mike Lucas 85), Jacob Smale, Rory Simmons, Luke Cloke (Callum McGhee 78), Sam Rutter. Subs not used: Kian Berry, Dom Murray.