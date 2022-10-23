Davis double fires Ashes to victory

Sunday 23rd October 2022
Saltash United badge
(Saltash United FC )

Saltash United kept up the pressure on leaders Bridgwater United in the Toolstation Western League Premier Division with a 3-1 win at Welton Rovers, courtesy of two goals from Harrison Davis and another from Calum Merrin – all in the first half.

The Ashes also gave a debut to new signing from Plymouth Parkway, Mike Landricombe.

Millbrook were brought back down to earth with a bump after their recent fine results with a 6-0 thumping at Clevedon Town.

Torpoint Athletic suffered FA Vase disappointment, going out 5-4 on penalties at Brimscombe and Thrupp after the game had finished 1-1, with Callum Thompson scoring for Point.

There were contrasting fortunes for Callington and Dobwalls in the South West Peninsula League Premier West, with Dobwalls going down 5-1 at home to Wendron United, with Kelvin Fyneboy once again the Dingos’ scorer, while Cally triumphed 4-0 at Godolphin Atlantic, with goals from Liam Parnell, Billy McGowan, Lewis Phillips and Ben Waters.

Reports on all these games in this week’s Cornish Times - out Wednesday.

