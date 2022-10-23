Davis double fires Ashes to victory

There were contrasting fortunes for Callington and Dobwalls in the South West Peninsula League Premier West, with Dobwalls going down 5-1 at home to Wendron United, with Kelvin Fyneboy once again the Dingos’ scorer, while Cally triumphed 4-0 at Godolphin Atlantic, with goals from Liam Parnell, Billy McGowan, Lewis Phillips and Ben Waters.