A LARGE number of Caradon bowlers attended Lux Park last Friday morning to show their appreciation of long-serving member David Trundle, writes Glyn Coggon.
Ladies President Rosalind Redfern presented an engraved plaque acknowledging his 32 years of service to the club.
Over this period David has served as an Officer of the club in almost every position, ranging from President through Captain, Secretary, and Match Secretary, combined with his positions on the County Executive Committee representing the club and County Selector for many years.
David’s love of the sport has also seen him take time out to qualify as an Umpire and a Level Three Coach – all for the benefit of Caradon members.
Rosalind reminded the bowlers present that many had learnt the basics of the game through their coaching sessions with David, and that other duties like hoovering the carpet and acting as Lux Park liaison were unseen tasks readily undertaken.
Rosalind further stated that, without David’s involvement, it was doubtful if the club would exist today.
After so many years of service, David has decided to step back to allow the club to move forward with different people, and in his acceptance speech, David asked the bowlers present to consider taking up roles within the club to ensure its continued existence and future growth, but that he would always be available to provide advice and guidance to anybody requiring assistance.
On the County scene, Cornwall travelled to Honiton to play Devon in a midweek friendly but came off second best in this instance.
Devon 103 Cornwall 76 (Devon names first): S Dommitt, N Sheen, G Osbourne, T House 20 G Riggs, M Grose, C Tabb, D Rowe 20;
A Lock, K Roberts, K Chester, D Oakey 30 P Northcott, A Webber, P Bourne, C Fishleigh 11;
G Stroudley, C Beer, B Pulsford, I Turner 31 B Walsh, D Cook, A Warnes, M Jennings 22;
B McKimm, P Carlyle, L Burstan, C Fenner 22 R Foster, G Thomas, K Tinkler, M Emment 23.
Cornwall will be hoping for a better result today when they travel to the Isca club in Exeter to play the Liberty Trophy County Championship match against Devon, although this will be an extremely difficult task against a Devon side likely to contain five or six international players.