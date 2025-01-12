Ben's Plaice Polperro Darts League by Craig Skeldon
FRIDAY night’s action saw Wanderers beat Pelynt 8-1 to pass previous leaders Rowett Rebels who could only manage a 6-3 victory over Legion.
At the bottom, A Team are two points clear of Old School Foxes having only lost 5-4 to Polruan Pirates, while the Foxes were beaten 7-2 by Bulls Hitters.
Results and Scorers: THE A TEAM 4 (L Singleton 100, 103; L Maxwell 100, 121; C Carter 2x100, 105) POLRUAN PIRATES 5 (T Bawden 101; A Devereux 3x100, 125; C Fisher 2x100, 115); WANDERERS 8 (N Haley 100; T Bridger 100, 121; M Bickley 2x100, 2x121; B Lewis 5x100, 140; A Grant 3x100, 115, 123, 2x140, 106F; S Lewis 4x100, 120, 2x140) PELYNT 1 (J Harper 140; P Hobgen 2x100, 140; J Dicks 100, 140; J Fowler 100, 121; T Fowler 100, 140); WASTED SEAMEN 2 (M Warren 110; S Keylock 7x100, 140; N Warren 133) PELYNT TRAVELLERS 7 (N Hicks 3x100, 121, 2x140; S Batten 123; S Rendle 2x100, 120, 140; A Driver 2x100; R Rendle 100; C Budd 3x100, 180); LEGION 3 (G Birkett 4x100, 140; S Oliver 100, 137, 140; P Cunningham 140; C Cannock 6x100, 110F; T Smith 100)ROWETT REBELS 6 (K Courtis 100, 122, 140; K Skeldon 100, 121; B Evans 2x100, 123, 140; C Skeldon 2x100, 2x140; N Toms 101; M Gilham 100); OLD SCHOOL FOXES 2 (D Northcott 4x100; M Napper 4x100) BULL HITTERS 7 (I Dyer 3x100, 138; S Crane 2x100, 125; G Hoare 115, 135; M Jeffries 100, 125, 140; G Toms 3x100); UDDER BULLOCKS 8 (O Jackson 2x100; J Collins 100, 140; A Bebb 100, 117; M Lorenz 101, 120; T Collins 4x100; E Crabb 3x100) RUSSELL SMUGGLERS 1 (I Windsor 2x100; E Sainsbury 120, 138; D Robinson 138; S Edmunds 100, 2x140; R Sainsbury 100, 140).