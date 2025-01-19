Liskeard Darts Leagues latest by Peter Mutton
LISKEARD AREA LADIES LEAGUE
LEADERS DOBWALLS FC B were the only winners of the football club-based teams.
Manor House and Con Club also tasted victory, while Liskeard RBL won their rearranged clash with Sports Club Roses.
Results and Scorers: CON CLUB 5 (L Hoskin 2x100; D Billing 100; C Crocker 100) DOBWALLS FC C 2 (H Marshall 113); DOBWALLS FC A 2 (S Waters 120; E Bettison 100; K Agar 100) MANOR HOUSE 5 (J Martin 132, 138; K Devine 100); DOBWALLS FC B 5 (Cara Mutton 100; P Pope 117; Courtenay Mutton 132) SC ROSES 2 (M Whittingham 2x133); SC BELLES 4 (K Jefford 140; A Hewitt 103, 119) LISKEARD RBL 3 (J Waters 100; R Holland 100); SC ROSES 3 DOBWALLS FC A 4 (E Bettison 113; S Waters 123; L Waters 115; K Agar 140).
LISKEARD AND DISTRICT DARTS LEAGUE
ALL the matches played last Friday ended with 9-2 scorelines with victories for DFC Biffa, MC Nuts and JJ’s Bar.
Results and Scorers: DFC BIFFA 9 (J Chudleigh 5x100, 125, 140; T Hicks 4x100; K Chudleigh 2x100, 2x125; N Dunn 121, 125, 3x140; P. Willcocks 4x100; D Putt 111, 123) SPORTS CLUB 2 (M Rawlings 100, 109, 11, 132; S Bailey 140; D Page 2x100; B Deane 2x100; K Griffin 2x100, 2x125) JJ’S BAR 9 (P Wright 2x100; Z Peel 3x100; J Spargo Snr 2x100, 140; J Spargo Jnr 100; K Fowler 2x100, 4x140) DOBWALLS FC 2 (J Keast 109, 117, 125, 140; M Whittingham 102, 129; E Bettison 119; R Hummerstone 100, 109, 120, 140); MANOR HOUSE 2 (P Pateman 4x100; K Earl 2x100; B Jefford 100, 109; L Gregory 111) MC NUTS 9 (A Stidwell 3x100, 125; R Pollard 2x100, 135, 140; A Cooper Jnr 100; J Harris 2x100, 121; L Lawrence 105f; A Cooper Snr 3x100, 101).