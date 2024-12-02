By Craig Skeldon
BEN’S PLAICE POLPERRO DARTS LEAGUE LATEST
WITH both top teams winning 9-0 and both bottom teams losing 9-0, the battle has moved to the middle of the table.
Third placed Pelynt Travellers recorded an 8-1 victory against Polruan Pirates and now look secure behind the leaders Rowett Rebels and Wanderers.
Russell Smugglers recorded a close 5-4 victory against Pelynt.
Smugglers came from a 2-0 deficit winning four games in a row to lead 4-2.
Matt Johns grabbed one back for Pelynt but Rob Sainsbury grabbed victory with a 2-0 defeat of Jay Harper.
Joe Fowler grabbed the last game for Pelynt but it was all over at that stage.
Udder Bullocks played their catch up game on Wednesday, losing 5-4 to stablemates Bulls Hitters, then lost 9-0 to league leaders Rowett Rebels to complete a miserable week.
Legion completed a 9-0 rout of A Team with Stuart Devoy hitting a 180 with his first three match darts.
Legion now lie in sixth place, only one point behind Bulls Hitters.
With a 5-4 victory already in the bag, Bulls Hitters completed a good week with a 6-3 victory against Wasted Seamen.
Although top three and bottom two look sorted, the middle of the table is still very much alive with 10 points separating fourth and tenth.
Results and Scores: POLRUAN PIRATES 1 (C Fisher 100, 121; C Chan 118; A Devereaux 2x100, J Grainger 3x100, 121, 2x140) PELYNT TRAVELLERS 8 (R Haynes 140; N Hicks 5x100, 123, 125; S Batten 100; A Driver 100, 135, 140; S Rendle 4x100, 140); PELYNT 4 (T Fowler 2x100, P Hobgen 2x100, 121; M Johns 100, 123; J Harper 2x100, 140; J Fowler 100, 123) RUSSELL SMUGGLERS 5 (B Beese 125; R Sainsbury 100; M Kemp 121; R Sainsbury 3x100; S Edmunds 116); OLD SCHOOL FOXES 0 (D Northcott 2x100; C Pink 100; M Napper 100; R Napper 100) WANDERERS 9 (B Lewis 2x100, 3x140; N Haley 2x100; T Bridger 100, 140; S Lewis 3x100, 103, 140, 180; A Grant 4x100, 125, 140; M Bickley 3x100, 125, 140); ROWETT REBELS 9 (C Skeldon 3x100; N Toms 3x100, 121, 135, 140; M Gilham 100; K Courtis 100; K Skeldon 2x100, 121; B Evans 2x100) UDDER BULLOCKS 0 (A Bebb 2x100, 133; A Collins 100; K Esden 108); BULL HITTERS 6 (D Thomas 140; I Dyer 3x100, 125; S Crane 100, 140; G Toms 100, 140) WASTED SEAMEN 3 (N Warren 120, 133; S Keylock 2x100, 140; M Warren 140); LEGION 9 (S Oliver 140; C Cannock 100, 120, 140; G Birkett 3x100, 2x121, 125, 140; J Nelson 125, 135, 140; P Cunningham 3x100; S Devoy 100, 180; T Smith 125) THE A TEAM 0 (C Carter 100; L Maxwell 3x100; C Maxwell 100, 120).