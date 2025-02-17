By Craig Skeldon
Ben's Plaice Polperro Darts League latest
WITH it being Valentines Day, some fixtures were postponed which gave Wanderers a chance to move to the top of the table and they duly handed out a massacre in a local Polruan derby with Russell Smugglers.
A 9-0 victory moved Wanderers six points clear, although Rowett Rebels now have a game in-hand.
Elsewhere in the league, Polperro-based Legion ran out 6-3 winners over Udder Bullocks.
Old School Foxes faced Pelynt Travellers and were soundly beaten 9-0, winning only three legs in the process.
Wasted Seamen visited A Team and this produced a huge shock as A Team recorded their first win of the season, 5-4.
That win puts them one point clear of Foxes at the foot of the table. The battle for the wooden spoon isn't over yet.
Results and Scorers: OLD SCHOOL FOXES 0 (J Warren 2x100; R Napper 117; M Napper 100, 121) PELYNT TRAVELLERS 9 (N Hicks 2x100, 105, 135, 2x140; C Budd 100; S Batten 3x100, 140; R Rendle 100, 115, 121, 140; A Driver 4x100; S Rendle 7x100, 121); THE A TEAM 5 (C Maxwell 100, 104, L Thomas 100) WASTED SEAMEN 4 (S Keylock 4x100, 125, 2x140; L Bryant 3x100, 121; V Moreau 2x100; M Warren 100); LEGION 6 (G Birkett 2x100, 134, 140; P Cunningham 2x100; C Cannock 6x100, 140; J Nelson 2x100, 114, 120; S Oliver 100, 110 140) UDDER BULLOCKS 3 (M Lorenz 5x100, 2x140; J Collins 4x100, 123, 125, 156; A Collins 2x100, 140; T Collins 138; O Jackson 5x100); WANDERERS 9 (M Bickley 2x100, 123, 3x140; S Lewis 100, 119, 2x140; A Grant 5x100, 112, 140; N Haley 2x100, 125; T Bridger 3x100, 2x140; B Lewis 2x100, 126, 140) RUSSELL SMUGGLERS 0 (Y Hutchins 2x100; B Beese 2x100, 2x140; R Sainsbury 2x100; S Edmunds 100).