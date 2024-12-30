By Peter Mutton
Liskeard Darts League latest
LISKEARD AREA DARTS LEAGUE
BEFORE the Christmas and New Year break, league leaders Dobwalls FC B were 7-0 winners against their C team on December 18 which dropped the losers to the bottom of the table.
Second-placed Manor House were 4-3 winners at home to Sports Club Roses which meant Dobwalls’ lead at the top is up to 13 points.
Dobwalls FC A are just a point adrift in third after easing past Liskeard RBL 5-2, while Sports Club Belles edged their clash with JJ’s Bar 4-3.
Matches resume again on Wednesday, January 8.
Results and Scores: DOBWALLS FC A 5 (L Waters 100, 101; S Waters 134; K Agar 100, 101, 140; Bettison 100, 123) LISKEARD RBL 2 (J Waters 2x100, 110, 115); DOBWALLS FC B 7 (K Latham 100; P Pope 104, 114, 116 117; Courtenay Mutton 100, 120; Cara Mutton 2x117, 133) DOBWALLS FC C 0; MANOR HOUSE 4 (L Coffin 100; K Devine 100; L Gregory 100) SC ROSES 3 (H Palmer 121); SC BELLES 4 (A Hewitt 100; M Hyne 102, 104; K Jefford 100) JJ’S BAR 3 (D Jefford 117, 133; N Nash 100; J Hardy 134).
LISKEARD AND DISTRICT DARTS LEAGUE
TEAMS enjoyed their Christmas and New Year break before matches resume on Friday, January 10.
Those fixtures are as follows: Sports Club v JJ’s Bar; British Legion v Dobwalls FC; DFC Biffa v MC Nuts.
Manor House have a bye.
After 11 matches MC Nuts have a 16-point lead at the top from British Legion who are five further clear of DFC Biffa.
Dobwalls FC have yet to win and sit on 26 points, 19 behind second bottom Sports Club.
Sports Club are eight behind Manor House and have a game in-hand so will hope to catch them in the coming weeks.