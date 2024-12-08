By Peter Mutton
Liskeard Darts Leagues
Liskeard Area Ladies League
DOBWALLS FC B won 4-3 at home to Con Club but their lead at the top was increased to seven points when second-placed JJ’s Bar were beaten 5-2 by Dobwalls FC A.
Liskeard RBL won 4-3 at Sports Club Roses with Manor House the biggest winners of the week, seeing off visiting Dobwalls FC C 6-1.
Results and Scores: Dobwalls FC A 5 (E Bettison 100; L Waters 114) JJ’S BAR 2 (J Hardy 100; N Nash 130, 132; D Jefford 114, 117, 123); DOBWALLS FC B 4 (J Keast 110; Cara Mutton 100, 102; Courtenay Mutton 3x100) CON CLUB 3 (R Haley 124; C Crocker 103; D Billing 100, 125; L Hoskin 134); MANOR HOUSE 6 (L Coffin 128, 140) DOBWALLS FC C 1 (C Haley 114); SC ROSES 3 (H Palmer 103) LISKEARD RBL 4 (S Waters 100, 121; J Waters 117). SC BELLES had a bye.
TABLE: DOBWALLS FC B P9 W9 L0 PTS F42 A21 PTS 51; JJ’S BAR P9 W6 L3 F38 A25 PTS 44; MANOR HOUSE P9 W6 L3 F37 A26 PTS 43; DOBWALLS FC A P9 W6 L3 F32 A31 PTS 38; CON CLUB P9 W4 L5 F30 A33 PTS 34; LISKEARD RBL P9 W3 L6 F28 A35 PTS 31; SC ROSES P9 W1 L8 F28 A35 PTS 29; DOBWALLS FC C P9 W3 L6 F24 A39 PTS 27; SC BELLES P8 W2 L6 F21 A 35 PTS 23.
Liskeard and District Darts League
EVEN though MC Nuts had their bye they still have a 10-point lead at the top with DFC Biffa in second winning 9-2 at home to stablemates Dobwalls FC who remain 19 points adrift of second bottom Manor House.
JJ’s Bar took victory by the same margin at Manor House with British Legion the biggest winners of the week in beating Sports Club 10-1.
Manor House moved to within a point of Sports Club.
Just nine points separate DFC Biffa and fourth-placed JJ’s Bar.
Results and Scores: DFC BIFFA 9 (T Hicks 100, 140; K Chudleigh 5x100; J Chudleigh 7x100, 103f, 112, 121, 125; C Miles 2x100, 119; P Willcocks 2x100, 140; N Dunn 2x100, 140) DOBWALLS FC 2 (M Whittingham 100, 121, 171; S Waters 100; J Keast 115; C Mutton 2x100; R Hummerstone 100, 125, 140; T Whittingham 132); MANOR HOUSE 2 (L Gregory 108f; B Jefford 4x100; P Pateman 100, 140; S Gregory 2x100, 116, 120) JJ’S BAR 9 (K Latham 108, 125; P Wright 3x100, 121; K Fowler 4x100, 120, 132; J Spargo Snr 100, 125, 140; C Coates 100; J Spargo Jnr 140, 149); SPORTS CLUB 1 (D Page 100, 121; M Rawlings 119; B Deane 4x100, 140; A Yeomans 100; J Fowler 100) BRITISH LEGION 10 (Karl Crebbin 100, 120, 125, 180; M Prinn 3x100; W Callaghan 100; L Thomas 2x100, 112, 2x123; M Hardy 3x100, 125, 145).
MC NUTS had a bye.
TABLE: MC NUTS P10 W9 L1 F82 A28 PTS 91; DFC BIFFA P11 W8 L3 F73 A48 PTS 81; BRITISH LEGION P10 W7 L3 F70 A40 PTS 77; JJ’S BAR P10 W7 L3 F65 A45 PTS 72; SPORTS CLUB P10 W2 L8 F42 A68 PTS 44; MANOR HOUSE P11 W3 L8 F40 A81 PTS 43; DOBWALLS FC P10 W0 L10 F24 A86 PTS 24.