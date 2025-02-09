By Craig Skeldon
BEN’S PLAICE POLPERRO AND DISTRICT DARTS LEAGUE
IT WAS a week off for league teams on Friday night, but it also meant there were four quarter-final ties to be played.
Old School Foxes had to withdraw due to all vacations happening at the same time, which meant Legion had a bye through to the semi-final.
Wanderers – second in the league just three points behind leaders Rowett Rebels – made short work of Polruan neighbours Russell Smugglers running out 9-0 victors.
Rowett Rebels also made short work of Wasted Seaman, reaching the required five points without reply.
The closest game of the evening was between Pelynt and Udder Bullocks, which proved to be a real see-saw battle.
Bullocks led 2-0 after the first two doubles, but Pelynt pulled back to lead 3-2 after the third doubles and the opening two singles matches.
Bullocks won the next two singles to lead 4-3 only for Terry Fowler to bring it back to 4-4.
In a close final game, Jay Harper was pipped at the post 2-1 by Terry Collins for a Bullocks victory.
The semi-finals will be played on Friday, April 25 at the Rowett Institute Polperro with the draw being made on the evening.
Saturday night saw the Rowett host the annual Mike Pengelly Shield with all proceeds going to Polperro Harbour Trust in Mike's name.
Winner of the evening was Kyle Courtis who beat Andy Grant 4-3 in the final, while the two losing semi-finalists were Matt Gilham and Ben Lewis.
A massive thank you goes out to all businesses that donated raffle prizes and Matt Gilham and dad George Gilham who sponsor this event annually.
All trophies and prizes were presented by Oliver Puckey from the Polperro Harbour Trust.