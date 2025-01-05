By Craig Skeldon
BEN’S PLAICE POLPERRO DARTS LEAGUE
IT WAS business as usual in the league after the Christmas break.
On Friday, January 3, Rowett Rebels beat A Team 9-0 as Wanderers beat stablemates Polruan Pirates in an 8-1 victory. This leaves the Rebels one point clear of Wanderers at the top of the pile.
Elsewhere in the division there were wins for Pelynt Travellers, Pelynt and Legion, while the clash between Russell Smugglers and Old School Foxes was postponed.
Results and Scorers: POLRUAN PIRATES 1 (C Fisher 123; J Wilcock 106; T Bawden 2x100, 105, 128; A Devereux 140, 180; J Grainger 100) WANDERERS 8 (A Grant 100, 121, 125, 135, 2x140; B Lewis 3x100; N Haley 125; S Lewis 4x100, 123, 117F; T Bridger 140; M Bickley 3x100, 105, 120, 121, 135, 138, 2x140, 180); ROWETT REBELS 9 (C Skeldon 2x100, 2x121; B Evans 3x100, 128, 138; K Courtis 100, 135; K Skeldon 2x100, 105, 125, 140; N Toms 2x100, 2x125; M Gilham 4x100, 120) THE A TEAM 0 (C Carter 100, L Thomas 100, J Whiston 114); PELYNT 9 (M Johns 100, 111; J Gascoyne 2x100, 121; J Fowler 4x100, 140, 136F; T Fowler 100, 125, 138, 140; J Harper 125; P Hobgen 100, 140) WASTED SEAMAN 0 (S Keylock 3x100, 120, 140, 180; V Moreau 116, N Warren 100); PELYNT TRAVELLERS 7 (M Marshall 2x100, 115; R Rendle 100, 103, 140; S Rendle 6x100; A Driver 2x100, 140; C Budd 2x100, 180) UDDER BULLOCKS 2 (E Crabb 100; T Collins 100; M Lorenz 100, 101; A Bebb 140; O Jackson 3x100, 2x140; J Collins 100, 137); BULL HITTERS 4 (G Toms 4x100; M Jeffries 3x100; D Thomas 100, 112, 124, 132; S Crane 2x100, 123, 135; I Dyer 100, 132, 2x140) LEGION 5 (T Smith 3x100; G Birkett 2x100; S Oliver 3x100; C Cannock 3x100, 140).