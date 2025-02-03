By Craig Skeldon
Ben's Plaice Polperro Darts League latest
IT WAS a busy night at the Rowett on Friday where both the Russell Smugglers and Wasted Seaman played their home games due to pub refurbishment.
Second-placed Wanderers proved a bit too strong for the Seamen as they came away with a 9-0 victory without losing a leg, including Steve Lewis hitting 180 and Andy Grant a 108 finish.
Leaders Rowett Rebels found the going a little tougher with five games going the distance against Smugglers, but still managed the whitewash.
Kye Skeldon hit his first 180 of the season and there were also three ton-plus finishes in this game, Steve Edmonds of Smugglers (132) and Kyle Courtis and Barrie Evans with 100 and 120 respectively.
Udder Bullocks replaced Smugglers in fourth with a 9-0 victory against A Team.
A Team did manage to win enough legs to walk home courtesy of Logan Singleton losing 2-1 to Owen Jackson and Chris Carter and Julie Whiston taking a leg in the doubles.
Pelynt beat Old School Foxes 8-1 with Mark Napper taking the single point for Foxes by beating Matt Johns 2-1.
Polruan Pirates lost to Bulls Hitters 6-3 with Charlie Fisher and John Grainger taking both the doubles and singles for the Pirates.
Pelynt Travellers kept third secure with a 6-3 victory over Legion. Adam Driver and Nick Hicks hit 180s for Travellers but Adam Driver lost his 100% singles record, losing 2-1 to Chris Cannock.
Results and Scorers: WASTED SEAMEN 0 (S Keylock 100, 2x120; V Moreau 100; N Warren 110) WANDERERS 9 (M Bickley 3x100, 121, 2x134, 140; M Drown 2x100; B Lewis 4x100, 135; A Grant 3x100, 121, 108F; S Lewis 120, 125, 3x140, 180; T Bridger 100, 125, 140); UDDER BULLOCKS 9 (O Jackson 3x100, 2x140; A Bebb 100; M Lorenz 2x100; D Smith 2x100, 137; A Collins, 100) THE A TEAM 0 (L Singleton 2x100; L Maxwell 100, 120; C Carter 100; L Thomas 100, 125); PELYNT 8 (P Hobgen 4x100, 126, 140; J Fowler 2x100; T Collins 2x100; M Johns 100, 117, 125; T Fowler 117, 121, 125, 136) OLD SCHOOL FOXES 1 (R Napper 100; M Napper 100, 113); RUSSELL SMUGGLERS 0 (I Windsor 121, 140; R Sainsbury 100, 137, 140; R Sainsbury 3x100, 101; S Edmonds 3x100, 132F; Y Hutchins 3x100; D Robinson 2x100, 140) ROWETT REBELS 9 (K Skeldon 103, 123, 140, 180; M Gilham 3x100, 121, 123; B Evans 140, 120F; K Courtis 2x100, 138, 100F; N Toms 2x100, 140; C Skeldon 3x100, 121, 140); POLRUAN PIRATES 3 (J Wilcock 117; T Bawden 120; C Fisher 4x100; J Grainger 4x100, 120, 3x140; C Chan 100) BULL HITTERS 6 (S Crane 100, 123, 125, 2x140; M Jeffries 4x100, 123, 134, 140; I Dyer 3x100; G Toms 100, 140); PELYNT TRAVELLERS 6 (A Driver 2x100, 129, 180; N Hicks 100, 2x140, 180; R Rendle 4x100, 140; S Rendle 7x100, 121, 135, 140, 145) LEGION3 (C Cannock 4x100, 121, 125; J Nelson 140; S Oliver 2x100; P Cunningham 6x100; G Birkett 3x100, 123; S Devoy 100).
TABLE: 1 Rowett Rebels PLAYED 16 WON 15 LOST 1 POINTS 118; 2 Wanderers P16 W15 L1 PTS 115; 3 Pelynt Travellers P16 W12 L4 PTS 99; 4 Udder Bullocks P16 W7 L9 PTS 82; 5 Pelynt P16 W8 L8 PTS 77; 6 Russell Smugglers P16 W9 L7 PTS 74; 7 Bulls Hitters P16 W9 L7 PTS 72; 8 Legion P16 W8 L8 PTS 71; 9 Polruan Pirates P16 W8 L8 PTS 68; 10 Wasted Seaman P16 W4 L12 PTS 48; 11 Old School Foxes P16 W1 L15 PTS 22; 12 A Team P16 W0 L16 PTS 18.