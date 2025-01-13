By Peter Mutton
Liskeard Darts Leagues
Liskeard Area Ladies League
THE snow fell which meant that all but one of the fixtured matches were postponed, the one that did survive was Con Club against second-placed JJ’s Bar which resulted in a 5-2 win for the mid-table hosts.
Results and Scorers: CON CLUB 5 (L Hoskin 100, 138; R Haley 100) JJ’S BAR 2 (N Nash 2x100; J Hardy 103).
Liskeard and District Darts League
MATCHES got underway again last week following the Christmas and New Year break with the biggest winners of the week being British Legion who only lost one doubles match when beating Dobwalls FC 10-1.
JJ’s were 7-4 winners against Sports Club and the singles were shared 3-3 when table-toppers MC Nuts beat DFC Biffa 6-5.
The Nuts’ lead at the top is now down to 12 points following the Legion’s hefty victory.
Results and Scorers: BRITISH LEGION 10 (M Prinn 2x100, 120; T Clacey 3x100, 140; M Hardy 2x100; L Thomas 125, 140; W Callaghan 100; K Crebbin 2x100) DOBWALLS FC 1 (R Hunnerstone 2x100, 121, 125, 140; T Whittingham 100; J Keast 120; C Mutton 100, 140; M Whittingham 100, 130); DFC BIFFA 5 (J Chudleigh 3x100, 100F, 126F, 2x140; T Hicks 135; K Chudleigh 125, 140; N Dunn 4x100, 125; P Willcocks 5x100, 121, 140) MC NUTS 6 (Richard Pollard 4x100, 140, 180; L Lawrence 100, 125, 130; J Harris 5x100; R O’Connor 4x100, 100F, 2x140; A Stidwell 100, 125; A Cooper 2x100, 125); JJ’S BAR 7 (P Wright 5x100; Z Peel 5x100; J Spargo Snr 100, 2x140; K Latham 2x100, 114; J Spargo Jnr 2x100, 121, 125; K Fowler 2x100) SPORTS CLUB 4 (K Griffin 3x140; S Bailey 114; B Deane 140; D Page 100).